Open Menu

CoStar breaks ground on $460M research facility

After a year of turmoil, the firm is bouncing back with Richmond campus expansion

National Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 05, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CoStar CEO Andy Florance and a rendering of the research facility (CoStar Group)

CoStar CEO Andy Florance and a rendering of the research facility (CoStar Group)

 

The CoStar Group is a real estate data giant, but Chief Executive Officer Andy Florance thinks the company can still grow — literally.

On Tuesday, the firm broke ground on a $460 million research and technology center next to its Fifth Street office space in Richmond, Virginia, WWBT reported. Several major political officials attended the event, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The 26-story, 750,000-square-foot project is an expansion of CoStar’s previous research and technology facility. At 425-feet tall, it will be one of the tallest buildings in Richmond.

The campus will include a conference space, fitness amenities, retail and restaurants. The project is expected to create 2,000 jobs and 3,000 CoStar employees will call the hub home. Florance said that he expected the expansion’s appeal would bring employees back to the office.

Once the expansion is completed, CoStar’s footprint in Richmond will extend beyond 1 million square feet. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Florance founded CoStar in 1987, building a database that tracks roughly 6 million commercial properties. This year, he and CoStar have been under a harsh spotlight from the press.

In June, the company took an ex-employee to arbitration after he created an Instagram account that mocked the company. At the same time, CoStar reportedly terminated a number of employees, leaving some to suspect it was because they engaged with the social media account that criticized the firm.

Insider also published a report this year with claims that Florance was demanding and prickly, and once allegedly brandished a black semiautomatic pistol during a video meeting. The company also came under fire for its alleged draconian managerial style, that is said to include surveilling employees.

In February, police responded to an alleged arson at the company’s Richmond headquarters, where two cars were set on fire.

Read more

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Andrew FloranceCostar GroupDevelopmentTechnologyVirginia

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    From left: SL Green's Marc Holliday, Cappelli Organization’s Louis Cappelli, PRCP’s Steve Plenge and the Galleria White Plains (Google Maps)
    SL Green, Cappelli join PRCP to redevelop Galleria White Plains
    SL Green, Cappelli join PRCP to redevelop Galleria White Plains
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Northeast industrial market still breaking records, but may have peaked
    Northeast industrial market still breaking records, but may have peaked
    From left: RAL Companies CEO Robert Levine and Quay Tower; Midwood Development CEO John Usdan and 150 East 78th Street (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, RAL, Midwood, Robert A.M. Stern Architects)
    New development sales fell off a cliff in October
    New development sales fell off a cliff in October
    Ralph Fiennes (right) portrays Robert Moses in "Straight Line Crazy" (Getty, Manuel Harlan/Courtesy Bridge Theater)
    “Straight Line Crazy” offers insights for post-pandemic real estate
    “Straight Line Crazy” offers insights for post-pandemic real estate
    21 Stirling Cove (Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, Getty)
    Greenport looks at suspending all development
    Greenport looks at suspending all development
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.