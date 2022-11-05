Two recent arrests in separate cities serve as reminders that evictions are hardly ever pleasant and, while it seems axiomatic, it’s best to keep weapons out of the process.

To wit: In Cincinnati on Wednesday, a landlord is facing charges following an eviction that escalated to the point where she allegedly pulled a butcher’s knife after police responded to her call for help, Fox19 reported.

Levonn Bell, 36, was charged with felonious assault, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct after she allegedly called police asking them to remove tenants from her building in Golf Manor.

Bell told officers that she had lawfully evicted the tenants earlier, but they had returned to their apartment by breaking in through a window.

Police responded and concluded the matter was civil, not criminal, and allegedly watched as the tenants removed items from the apartment, according to Fox19.

Bell, believing the police response to be inadequate, allegedly became agitated and pulled the butcher’s knife.

A still from a police body cam shows Bell holding up the knife as police point a stun gun at her.

Bell, for her part, claimed she acted in self-defense, as the tenants had punched her, including in front of the police, first.

She shared with WXIX a cellphone video she took that appeared to show a man – one of her former tenants – being held back.

Meanwhile, in New Orleans, a property manager was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in an October eviction that resulted in the shooting of both him and a deputy constable, according to Fox8Live.

On Oct. 5, the property manager, Alonzo Horton, and the constable went to an apartment on South Coronet Court building to serve an eviction notice.

Things escalated quickly, as Horton, upon seeing the tenant, allegedly pulled out a rifle and pointed it at him.

The tenant, Jason Tillman, allegedly drew a handgun and fired a warning shot, which struck the constable in the shoulder.

Tillman then fled.

A gunfight between Horton and Tillman allegedly ensued, with Horton winding up shot in the chest.

Horton was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm; he was free on a $3,500 bond.

Tillman, 24, had already been arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Fox8Live.

Evictions have been a sensitive topic nationwide, as filings are expected to continue to increase in the coming months as federal rental assistance funds run out, coupled with rising rents and inflation, according to NBC News.

