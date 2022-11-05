Open Menu

Rhode Island $17.7M resi sale nearly matches Taylor Swift’s record

T-Swizzle still tops in Watch Hill and Washington County

National Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 05, 2022 05:00 PM
TRD Staff
2 Kidd's Way, Westerly in Rhode Island and Taylor Swift (Compass, Getty)

Taylor Swift still tops the charts, both with her new album “Midnights” and with the record-setting 2013 purchase of her $17.75 million Rhode Island home at 16 Bluff Avenue, which is the highest price ever paid for a residential property in both Watch Hill and Washington County.

2 Kidd's Way, Westerly in Rhode Island (Compass)

But Swift, who claimed Billboard’s entire top 10 streaming songs this week, was nearly knocked from her local real estate throne when the seven-bedroom house at 2 Kidd’s Way in Watch Hill known as “Treasure Hill” sold for $17.7 million last week, according to the Providence Journal.

2 Kidd's Way, Westerly in Rhode Island (Compass)

Neither the buyer and the seller were identified in media reports. But the owner of record prior to the sale, according to assessor records obtained by the Providence Journal, was Diane McLean of Sarasota, Fla., who bought the three-story mansion for $5.5 million in 2007. The property was recently assessed for $8 million, records show.

Lori Joyal of Lila Delman Compass represented the seller, while Olga Goff represented the buyer, according to a press release.

2 Kidd's Way, Westerly in Rhode Island (Compass)

The 11,000-square-foot mansion, which sits on an acre, also has eight bathrooms, 13 rooms, an elevator, a gym and sauna, a wine cellar, billiards room and a view of the Atlantic Ocean along with beach access. The grounds also include a heated salt water pool with a waterfall. And while Treasure Hill’s sale didn’t set an area record, it was the largest in Rhode Island this year, the Providence Journal reported.

2 Kidd's Way, Westerly in Rhode Island (Compass)

But there was at least one residential record set in Rhode Island last week. The historic Thomas Poynton Ives House at 66 Power Street in Providence sold for $5.5 million, the highest-ever sale in the city, according to Providence Business News. The 11,000-square-foot mansion has 12 bedrooms and six bathrooms and was completed in 1805. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1970.

— Ted Glanzer




