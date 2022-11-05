Open Menu

“Stranger Things” mansion lists for $1.5M

The Creel family are not the sellers

Nov.November 05, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
A photo illustration of 906 East 2nd Avenue in Rome, Georgia (Getty, Redfin)

If you’re looking to live close to the Upside Down, you’ll have to pay for it.

A 140-year-old Georgia home featured in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” has hit the market for $1.5 million, about five times its last sale price of $350,000 in 2019.

The Victorian home at 906 East Second Avenue in Rome, Ga., that was the focus of the show’s fourth season is in much better shape than the show’s version, Architectural Digest reported.

The owners have spent the past two years restoring the property.

The 6,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom Victorian is outfitted with Queen Anne-style furniture, antique portraits and large chandeliers that highlight the home’s authentically historic vibe.

Throughout the renovations, the home’s original hand-crafted, built-in bookcases; millwork and fireplaces were preserved. An antique wall safe and cast-iron urinal also remain from the home’s original design.

The home’s kitchen was completely renovated and the space connects to an adjoining walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry with wet bar.

Despite events that occurred in the attic on the show (where, spoiler alert, a character dies), the home actually has an unfinished third floor with a private staircase that could be transformed into livable space. a primary bedroom or something else.

The property also includes a Gothic-style guest house that has three bedrooms, a full kitchen and renovated bathroom.

According to the home’s listing, it was previously operated as a bed and breakfast.

Another home from “Stranger Things” recently sold for double its $300,000 asking price. The Fayetteville, Ga., house that was featured prominently in the series’ first season sold after only one week on the market. The buyers plan on renting out the home to fans of the show through Airbnb.

— Victoria Pruitt




