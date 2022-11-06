Open Menu

Luxury crypto community is coming to the Fyre Festival site

What could possibly go wrong?

National Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 06, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of Agia (Agia, Getty)

Rendering of Agia (Agia, Getty)

If spending millions in cryptocurrency to move to the Bahamas and live at the site of the doomed Fyre Festival seems like a fever dream, wait until you hear about what Agia International has on the menu.

(Hopefully not cheese sandwiches.)

A firm of tech bros and real estate developers are creating Agia , supposedly the first time an entire real estate development is up for grabs on the blockchain, Curbed reported. The company announced its plans for the “first-ever luxury crypto community” last month.

Forget the crypto hoops buyers will have to jump through for a second; the most important part of this development is the site: Roker Point on the island of Great Exuma, best known for the fraud luxury music festival that spawned thousands of memes, multiple documentaries and a prison sentence for its co-founder Billy McFarland.

The development will include 60 homes, ranging from 1,000 to 6,500 square feet. Each will feature a private pool and a private floating boat slip.

The purchasing process is … complicated. First, a buyer needs to mint an NFT that represents the villa via cryptocurrency, which will cost $10,000. That gives the buyer the ability to buy another NFT, one of the villas themselves, which carry a $3.5 million asking price. Then, a buyer needs to mint yet another NFT, which is the deed and title.

That last NFT also comes with a range of perks, including a concierge service, a beach and yacht club, 100 rounds of golf and a fitness center. It can also provide an “expedited pathway” to Bahamian citizenship, which marketing materials reviewed by Curbed reference “immediate access to one of the world’s most sophisticated offshore banking systems.”

For what it’s worth, the crypto project has some interesting partners. Oppenheim Architecture is designing the project. And the Setai Group, a luxury hotel developer in Miami, is collaborating as well.

According to the firm’s press release, some of the founders already minted properties during a launch event. The minting process doesn’t appear to have opened up to the public yet, although the company did promote a waitlist for interested buyers ready to bet on a Bahamas bohemia.

Read more

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BahamasCryptocurrencyDevelopmentLuxury Real Estatesetai

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    2 Kidd's Way, Westerly in Rhode Island and Taylor Swift (Compass, Getty)
    Rhode Island $17.7M resi sale nearly matches Taylor Swift’s record
    Rhode Island $17.7M resi sale nearly matches Taylor Swift’s record
    A photo illustration of 906 East 2nd Avenue in Rome, Georgia (Getty, Redfin)
    “Stranger Things” mansion lists for $1.5M
    “Stranger Things” mansion lists for $1.5M
    CoStar CEO Andy Florance and a rendering of the research facility (CoStar Group)
    CoStar breaks ground on $460M research facility
    CoStar breaks ground on $460M research facility
    From left: SL Green's Marc Holliday, Cappelli Organization’s Louis Cappelli, PRCP’s Steve Plenge and the Galleria White Plains (Google Maps)
    SL Green, Cappelli join PRCP to redevelop Galleria White Plains
    SL Green, Cappelli join PRCP to redevelop Galleria White Plains
    Vornado Realty Trust CEO Steven Roth and 220 Central Park South (Getty, Jim.henderson, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Penthouse in Vornado’s 220 CPS trades for $72M
    Penthouse in Vornado’s 220 CPS trades for $72M
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Northeast industrial market still breaking records, but may have peaked
    Northeast industrial market still breaking records, but may have peaked
    From left: RAL Companies CEO Robert Levine and Quay Tower; Midwood Development CEO John Usdan and 150 East 78th Street (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, RAL, Midwood, Robert A.M. Stern Architects)
    New development sales fell off a cliff in October
    New development sales fell off a cliff in October
    Ralph Fiennes (right) portrays Robert Moses in "Straight Line Crazy" (Getty, Manuel Harlan/Courtesy Bridge Theater)
    “Straight Line Crazy” offers insights for post-pandemic real estate
    “Straight Line Crazy” offers insights for post-pandemic real estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.