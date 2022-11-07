Manhattan’s luxury market last week ticked down for the second period in a row.

Fourteen contracts were signed last week at $4 million and above in the borough, according to a report by Olshan Realty, down four from the previous week.

The priciest home to enter into contract was 17B at Chetrit Group and Clipper Equity’s 215 East 19th Street. The unit asked $15.3 million, slightly raised from the $15 million it asked when it started marketing off of floor plans in September 2016.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot condo includes four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. It features a 29-foot living room, 38-foot kitchen and dining room, 24-foot primary bedroom and 14-foot ceilings with city views.

The building, known as the Gramercy Square Condominium, has 223 units and 18,000 square feet of amenities.

The second priciest home to enter into contract was a townhouse at 109 East 64th Street, listed at the end of September and asking $9.95 million.

The home is a 5-story, 20-foot-wide brick house with about 5,000 square feet and six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. It also has an elevator, a garden and a 30-foot living room with 11.5-foot ceilings. The house has been owned by the same family for 50 years and needs to be renovated.

Of the 14 contracts signed this week, seven were for condos, five co-ops and two townhouses.

The units spent an average of 464 days on the market, with an average discount of 3 percent. The median asking price was $5.475 million. The asking prices for the homes that went into contract last week totaled $90.95 million.