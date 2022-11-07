Open Menu

Hines reveals secret sauce behind office-to-resi conversions

“Deconstruct” now live on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible and more

National /
Nov.November 07, 2022 11:30 AM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hines' Dusty Harris and Gensler's Steven Paynter (Hines, Gensler)

Hines’ Dusty Harris and Gensler’s Steven Paynter (Hines, Gensler)

Despite another autumn push for employees to return to the office, many lower-quality buildings remain vertical ghost towns.

Given the housing shortage, adaptive reuse has been floated as a win-win. But the obstacles to a successful conversion are myriad: Most properties don’t have the right bones for residential use, some remain heavily leased and building prices haven’t come down enough.

And still, Hines picked up a 1960s Salt Lake City office tower this summer with plans to convert the building into residential units.

Has the office landlord lost its senses? Not according to Steven Paynter. A principal at the architecture and design firm Gensler, he helped develop an algorithm that found far more properties than previously thought are primed for conversion.

“As we started looking at conversions, people were saying, ‘Well, they don’t really work, we’ve looked at them, they cost too much money’ — that sort of thing,” Gensler said. “But at the same time, there were a lot of conversion projects that had been done very successfully.”

“What we found was that both sides were right.: Actually about 70 percent of the time, it doesn’t lay out properly, it won’t make sense.” Gensler said. “But around 30 percent of the time, it will.”

Hines’ redevelopment of South Temple Tower, a project headed by senior managing director Dusty Harris, is a testament to that.

Hear the full breakdown on the latest episode of “Deconstruct, now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you get your podcast fix.

This episode was brought to you by Dottid.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    conversionsDevelopmenthines

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty)
    Moratorium mania: Development bans keep popping up
    Moratorium mania: Development bans keep popping up
    Ian Gillespie (Getty Images)
    Westbank’s Ian Gillespie wants to reshape San Jose. Can he pull it off?
    Westbank’s Ian Gillespie wants to reshape San Jose. Can he pull it off?
    Agia (Agia, Getty)
    Luxury crypto community is coming to the Fyre Festival site
    Luxury crypto community is coming to the Fyre Festival site
    CoStar CEO Andy Florance and a rendering of the research facility (CoStar Group)
    CoStar breaks ground on $460M research facility
    CoStar breaks ground on $460M research facility
    From left: SL Green's Marc Holliday, Cappelli Organization’s Louis Cappelli, PRCP’s Steve Plenge and the Galleria White Plains (Google Maps)
    SL Green, Cappelli join PRCP to redevelop Galleria White Plains
    SL Green, Cappelli join PRCP to redevelop Galleria White Plains
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Northeast industrial market still breaking records, but may have peaked
    Northeast industrial market still breaking records, but may have peaked
    From left: RAL Companies CEO Robert Levine and Quay Tower; Midwood Development CEO John Usdan and 150 East 78th Street (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, RAL, Midwood, Robert A.M. Stern Architects)
    New development sales fell off a cliff in October
    New development sales fell off a cliff in October
    Ralph Fiennes (right) portrays Robert Moses in "Straight Line Crazy" (Getty, Manuel Harlan/Courtesy Bridge Theater)
    “Straight Line Crazy” offers insights for post-pandemic real estate
    “Straight Line Crazy” offers insights for post-pandemic real estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.