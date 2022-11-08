Open Menu

Quay Tower tops Brooklyn luxury contracts once more

Penthouse asking $8M finds buyer, leading strong week for borough’s high-end listings

New York /
Nov.November 08, 2022 08:00 AM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Quay Tower at 50 Bridge Park Drive in Brooklyn Heights and 122 Congress Street in Cobble Hill (StreetEasy, Google Maps)

Quay Tower at 50 Bridge Park Drive in Brooklyn Heights and 122 Congress Street in Cobble Hill (StreetEasy, Google Maps)

Quay Tower is back in vogue.

After a year-long hiatus from this weekly roundup of Brooklyn’s priciest contracts as reported by Compass, the 30-story Brooklyn Heights condo has returned for the third time in a month.

Quay Tower’s PH2B went into contract with an asking price of just over $8 million, more than any other Brooklyn home that found a buyer last week. The nearly 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom condo at 50 Bridge Park Drive comes with a private high-speed elevator, a kitchen with white oak cabinetry and a primary bedroom with walk-in closets and an en-suite marble bathroom.

Amenities at the building, where “Euphoria” actress Zendaya bought a unit last year, include a rooftop lounge, a fitness center and a 24-hour concierge. The tower notched the most expensive condo sale in Brooklyn history in 2020, but dropped off the report for most of this year before returning in October.

Read more

An Italianate townhouse at 122 Congress Street in Cobble Hill was the second most expensive home to go into contract last week, asking just under $6.5 million. The 25-foot-wide, five-bedroom house, built in the 1850s, was redesigned in 2015. It comes with six landscaped outdoor spaces, including a rooftop deck, as well as a chef’s kitchen with Italian cabinetry, a cork-tiled media room and a salon-style room with a marble bar and gas fireplace.

All told, Brooklyn’s luxury enjoyed a strong start to November. Twenty-eight units asking $2 million or more — 14 townhouses, 13 condos and one co-op — went into contract last week, up from 15 a week earlier and 21 the week before that.

The median asking price was $2.5 million and the average price per square foot was $1,342. The typical home spent 129 days on the market and received a 2 percent discount.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklyn condoscompassLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury MarketQuay Tower

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    A photo illustration of Joseph Chetrit and 215 East 19th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Chetrit-developed Gramercy condo leads Manhattan luxury contracts
    Chetrit-developed Gramercy condo leads Manhattan luxury contracts
    Agia (Agia, Getty)
    Luxury crypto community is coming to the Fyre Festival site
    Luxury crypto community is coming to the Fyre Festival site
    2 Kidd's Way, Westerly in Rhode Island and Taylor Swift (Compass, Getty)
    Rhode Island $17.7M resi sale nearly matches Taylor Swift’s record
    Rhode Island $17.7M resi sale nearly matches Taylor Swift’s record
    A photo illustration of 906 East 2nd Avenue in Rome, Georgia (Getty, Redfin)
    “Stranger Things” mansion lists for $1.5M
    “Stranger Things” mansion lists for $1.5M
    Vornado Realty Trust CEO Steven Roth and 220 Central Park South (Getty, Jim.henderson, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Penthouse in Vornado’s 220 CPS trades for $72M
    Penthouse in Vornado’s 220 CPS trades for $72M
    Upstate Shredding's Adam Weitsman and 637 North Broadway (Upstate Shredding, Julie & Co.)
    Scrap metal magnate drops $18M on Saratoga Springs estate
    Scrap metal magnate drops $18M on Saratoga Springs estate
    100 Further Lane (Sotheby's International Realty)
    Norman Jaffe-designed Hamptons home headed for auction
    Norman Jaffe-designed Hamptons home headed for auction
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.