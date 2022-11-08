Quay Tower is back in vogue.

After a year-long hiatus from this weekly roundup of Brooklyn’s priciest contracts as reported by Compass, the 30-story Brooklyn Heights condo has returned for the third time in a month.

Quay Tower’s PH2B went into contract with an asking price of just over $8 million, more than any other Brooklyn home that found a buyer last week. The nearly 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom condo at 50 Bridge Park Drive comes with a private high-speed elevator, a kitchen with white oak cabinetry and a primary bedroom with walk-in closets and an en-suite marble bathroom.

Amenities at the building, where “Euphoria” actress Zendaya bought a unit last year, include a rooftop lounge, a fitness center and a 24-hour concierge. The tower notched the most expensive condo sale in Brooklyn history in 2020, but dropped off the report for most of this year before returning in October.

An Italianate townhouse at 122 Congress Street in Cobble Hill was the second most expensive home to go into contract last week, asking just under $6.5 million. The 25-foot-wide, five-bedroom house, built in the 1850s, was redesigned in 2015. It comes with six landscaped outdoor spaces, including a rooftop deck, as well as a chef’s kitchen with Italian cabinetry, a cork-tiled media room and a salon-style room with a marble bar and gas fireplace.

All told, Brooklyn’s luxury enjoyed a strong start to November. Twenty-eight units asking $2 million or more — 14 townhouses, 13 condos and one co-op — went into contract last week, up from 15 a week earlier and 21 the week before that.

The median asking price was $2.5 million and the average price per square foot was $1,342. The typical home spent 129 days on the market and received a 2 percent discount.