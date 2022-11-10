Open Menu

Elon Musk orders Twitter employees back to the office

Remote work banned without new owner’s personal approval

National /
Nov.November 10, 2022 11:05 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Elon Musk, 1355 Market St #90 in San Francisco (Truebeck, Getty)

Elon Musk, 1355 Market St #90 in San Francisco (Truebeck, Getty)

When Elon Musk agreed to purchase Twitter, he told staff members he would end the company’s remote work policy, except on a case-by-case basis. This week, he delivered.

Musk announced a remote work ban this week in his first email to employees, Bloomberg reported. The revised rules dictate employees need to be in the office for at least 40 hours a week, unless Musk grants his blessing otherwise.

The edict flies in the face of the company’s previous policies, which granted employees the freedom to work from anywhere permanently at the start of the pandemic. It’s the latest change Musk has rolled out in a tumultuous two weeks since he closed a deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.

The announcement is in line with Musk’s previous comments on remote work, which included the Tesla founder ordering all of the automotive company’s workers log 40 hours each week in the office — or find their way to a new job.

Prior to Musk’s takeover, Twitter shrank its office footprint in the Bay Area. The company scrapped a lease for an Oakland office and shut down one of its offices in San Francisco, which was attached to the company’s Market Street headquarters.

Read more

As recently as January, the company was planning to expand its San Francisco headquarters by nearly 80,000 square feet. But growth slowed and uncertainty in the stock market lead many tech firms to lay off employees or shutter offices.

At the time of the Oakland office scuttling, Twitter also planned to downsize in Tokyo, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dublin. The company was also considering closing offices in Seoul, Wellington, Osaka, Madrid, Hamburg, Sydney and Utrecht.

Companies across the country have embraced either remote or hybrid work, recognizing employees no longer feel a desire or need to commute to an office. The pandemic-spurred movement has left office landlords picking up the pieces and pondering the future of the sector; some developers are pausing projects amid the uncertainty.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Elon MuskOffice LeasingRemote Worktwitter

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    M&T Bank Chairman and CEO René Jones along with 277 Park Avenue (Getty, M&T Bank Newsroom, Americasroof at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    M&T Bank moves to Stahl’s 277 Park Avenue
    M&T Bank moves to Stahl’s 277 Park Avenue
    Northwind Group managing partner Ran Eliasaf (Northwind, Getty)
    “Why buy a building at 4% if you can buy a Treasury at 4%?”
    “Why buy a building at 4% if you can buy a Treasury at 4%?”
    Henry Schein CEO Stanley Bergman and 80 Baylis Road in Melville (Getty, Google Maps)
    Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint
    Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint
    Blue Owl Capital's Doug Ostrover, Citadel's Ken Griffin, and 646 Steamboat Road in Greenwich CT (Loopnet, Getty, Blue Owl Capital, Citadel)
    Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
    Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
    A photo illustration of Tishman Speyer's EB Kelly and 45 Rockefeller Plaza (Getty, 45 Rockefeller, Tishman Speyer)
    Tishman Speyer reels in investment adviser at 45 Rockefeller Center
    Tishman Speyer reels in investment adviser at 45 Rockefeller Center
    Sapir Organization’s Alex Sapir and MGM’s Chris Brearton with 260 Madison Avenue (The Sapir Organization, LinkedIn, LoopNet, Gettty)
    MGM Studios nabs 50K sf at Sapir’s 260 Madison
    MGM Studios nabs 50K sf at Sapir’s 260 Madison
    (Illustration by The Real Deal, Getty)
    Brooklyn office rents rise and tenants dump space on market
    Brooklyn office rents rise and tenants dump space on market
    (Getty)
    Manhattan office leasing jumps as availability and rents drop
    Manhattan office leasing jumps as availability and rents drop
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.