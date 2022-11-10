Open Menu

Pink Stone faces foreclosure on DoBro rental building

Lender Prime Finance bought $52M note on 103-unit property in September

New York /
Nov.November 10, 2022 04:00 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Pink Stone's Richard Ohebshalom with 180 Nassau Street (Rich Ohebshalom, Google Maps, Getty)

Pink Stone’s Richard Ohebshalom with 180 Nassau Street (Rich Ohebshalom, Google Maps, Getty)

Richard Ohebshalom’s Pink Stone Capital may be between a rock and a hard place in Downtown Brooklyn.

The developer’s brick-clad, 103-unit apartment building at 180 Nassau Street is facing foreclosure after Pink Stone allegedly failed to service debt secured by the property.

Chicago-based commercial real estate lender Prime Finance moved Wednesday to foreclose on the property, court records show, after buying a $52 million note on it from Investors Bank in September.

Prime claims that Pink Stone failed to resume payments after a forbearance period extended to the developer in December 2020 ended in May. In June, Prime notified the borrower that the loan was in default, according to the complaint. Investors issued the $52 million loan in 2014, the year the building was completed.

Ohebshalom tried selling the 10-story, 109,000-square-foot property in 2018, asking north of $60 million according to sources at the time, but no deal was reached. A potential obstacle was that the building’s 15-year 421a property tax abatement was nearing a phase-out period, leaving any potential buyer with a progressively heftier tax bill.

Property taxes on the building will jump from $2,240 to $19,880 next year, according to the city’s Department of Finance. A two-bedroom unit in the building went into contract earlier this year with an asking rent of $4,400 a month, up from $3,900 in 2019, according to StreetEasy.

Pink Stone, which bought the development site at Nassau and Duffield streets for $11.3 million from Brooklyn developer Isaac Hager in 2012, did not return a request for comment.

Prime, which declined to comment, has purchased at least one other piece of debt from Investors Bank in recent weeks: a $40 million loan secured by Galil Management’s portfolio of five walk-up rental buildings at 260-268 Elizabeth Street in Nolita. No foreclosure has been initiated at those properties.

A year ago, Pink Stone sold a development site in the Financial District to North Carolina developer Grubb Properties for $89 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    421aDowntown BrooklynforeclosuresMultifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin, elections, Real estate and Politics, 421a
    Industry hopes Hochul’s win sparks changes to rent aid, 421a
    Industry hopes Hochul’s win sparks changes to rent aid, 421a
    Hudson Companies CEO David Kramer and a rendering of the planned project at 27-45 North Main Street and 28 Adee Street in Port Chester (Getty, Hudson Companies)
    Hudson plans Port Chester mixed-use development
    Hudson plans Port Chester mixed-use development
    From left: Landlord attorney Sherwin Belkin and Housing Rights Initiative executive director Aaron Carr (Getty, NYC Department of Finance, Housing Rights Initiative)
    Tenants predict wins in 421a overcharge suits. Landlords beg to differ
    Tenants predict wins in 421a overcharge suits. Landlords beg to differ
    Signature Investment Group's Manny Shurka with 2124 Mill Ave
    Development sites, multifamily buildings, hotels snag mid-market deals
    Development sites, multifamily buildings, hotels snag mid-market deals
    Commercial Real Estate, Foreclosures, Housing Market, Kathy Hochul
    Lawmakers push Hochul to restore foreclosure statute of limitations
    Lawmakers push Hochul to restore foreclosure statute of limitations
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.