Open Menu

Pandora leases with ESRT in Herald Square

Jewelry retailer takes 1,800 square feet at 112 West 34th Street

New York /
Nov.November 11, 2022 09:31 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Empire State Realty Trust's Tony Malkin and 112 West 34th Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Empire State Realty Trust’s Tony Malkin and 112 West 34th Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Danish jewelry retailer Pandora is bringing its bling to Herald Square.

The Copenhagen-based company signed a 10-year lease for 1,800 square feet at Empire State Realty Trust’s 112 West 34th Street. The Commercial Observer reported asking rent for the space was $600 per square foot.

The retailer joins other well-known brands at the 729,000-square-foot building, including Foot Locker, Target and Sephora. Pandora is replacing a former Swatch at the property, bringing the retail portion up to being fully leased, according to the REIT.

ESRT executive Fred Posniak represented the firm in the lease negotiations. JLL’s Robert Gibson and David Berke represented the tenant.

Pandora has nine locations in New York City, including a flagship in Times Square. The company is also looking to open a corporate headquarters in the city, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Read more

The retailer this summer signed a lease for a key shopping destination on the opposite coast. In July, the company took 1,300 square feet at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco’s Union Square.

The company was founded in 1982, specializing in bracelets, charms and necklaces. Pandora boasts nearly 7,000 points of sale worldwide, including 2,600 global concept stores, 500 of which are in the United States.

Herald Square has been left behind in New York City retail’s road to recovery. In August, retail vacancy in the district was 42.4 percent, easily the highest in the city, according to data from Cushman & Wakefield. Victoria’s Secret, Banana Republic and Hooters are among those to abandon the area near Penn Station during the pandemic.

Dan Biederman, president of the 34th Street Partnership, didn’t seem too worried about the district’s retail prospects moving in reverse.

“When the economy is closed down by the government, the retail district is going to suffer the most,” Biederman told Crain’s in August. “A couple of tenants leave — the weaker ones. Other ones come in. We’re not alarmed. Those spaces are going to get filled.”

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Empire State Realty Trustherald squareRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Simon Property Group’s David Simon with Crystal Mall (Cube 3 Studio, Getty)
    Simon surrenders Connecticut mall to lenders
    Simon surrenders Connecticut mall to lenders
    Former Sears chairman Eddie Lampert (Getty)
    Sears crawls out of bankruptcy in tatters
    Sears crawls out of bankruptcy in tatters
    A photo illustration of Diddy and 200 West Ridge Road in Rochester (Getty, Google Maps)
    Diddy picks up New York cannabis properties with $185M acquisition
    Diddy picks up New York cannabis properties with $185M acquisition
    ESRT's Tony Malkin; 10 Bank Street in White Plains (ESRT, Getty)
    ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M
    ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Cracks show in real estate employment
    Cracks show in real estate employment
    Simon Property Group’s David Simon (Getty)
    Simon: Malls don’t suck. In fact, they’re doing well
    Simon: Malls don’t suck. In fact, they’re doing well
    Kohan Retail Investment Group's Mike Kohan and Great Northern Mall in Clay, New York (Kohan Retail Investment Group, Getty, Google Maps)
    Kohan mall bites dust; next owner to redevelop it
    Kohan mall bites dust; next owner to redevelop it
    Edge Properties' Jeffrey Olson and 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard (Google Maps, Edge Properties)
    Target coming to Urban Edge’s Buckner Commons
    Target coming to Urban Edge’s Buckner Commons
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.