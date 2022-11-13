Open Menu

Capital Partners buys 16-property portfolio for $249M

The Twin Cities developer expands its holdings to 13.5 million square feet

Nov.November 13, 2022 05:00 PM
TRD Staff
Capital Partners' Jason Simek with 9210 Wyoming Avenue North (Capital Partners, Getty)

Edina-based Capital Partners teamed up with Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp to buy 16 properties across the Twin Cities for $249 million, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported.

The seller is Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Artis REIT, which made about $148 million off of the sale, the outlet reported.

The properties, which span 2.5 million square feet and are about 95 percent occupied, bring Capital Partners’ real estate holdings to a total of 13.5 million square feet.

Jason Simek, a managing partner for Capital Partners, said the purchase was appealing because many of the properties are located in crowded class A submarkets, where there is little developable land available. It’s the second-largest real estate purchase this year in the Minneapolis and St. Paul metropolitan area, behind the $366 million Normandale Lake Office Park sale in Bloomington earlier this year.

The deal includes:

  • 120,000-square-foot Parkside Industrial Center at 7300 49th Avenue North in New Hope
  • 130,500-square-foot Aurora Industrial Warehouse at 2500 Walnut Street in Roseville
  • the 209,000-square-foot Berkshire Lane I and II at 800-1000 Berkshire Lane in Plymouth
  • 103,500-square-foot Bush Lake Road Industrial Center in Edina
  • 50,500-square-foot Mendota Heights Gateway Commons on Waters Drive
  • 217,500-square-foot Penn-James Commerce Center in Bloomington
  • 112,500-square-foot 12th Avenue Distribution Center in Plymouth
  • 250,000-square-foot Energy Park Distribution Center in St. Paul
  • 113,000-square-foot Industrial Park Business Center in Plymouth
  • 168,000-square-foot and 170,000-square-foot Mid-City Business Center South in Minneapolis
  • 406,000-square-foot Pilot Knob Distribution Center in Mendota Heights
  • 68,000-square-foot Crosstown North II and 73,000-square-foot Crosstown North VI in Brooklyn Park
  • 84,000-square-foot Plymouth Corporate Campus
  • 106,500-square-foot Tech West in Plymouth and a Home Depot store in Richfield
— Victoria Pruitt




