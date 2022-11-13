Open Menu

Jason Duggar accused of illegally building homes

Former “19 Kids and Counting” star may not be properly licensed for resi construction

Nov.November 13, 2022 03:00 AM
TRD Staff
Jason Duggar (Facebook/jaseduggar, Getty)

More legal troubles have arisen within the Duggar family, who’s wholesome reputation has taken a dark turn from their days as the stars of the TLC reality TV show “19 Kids and Counting”.

While the family’s eldest son Josh Duggar was sentenced in May to more than 12 years in prison after being found guilty of receiving child pornography, his brother Jason’s company is coming under scrutiny for possibly building new homes illegally in Arkansas, Cafemom reports.

Jason owns Build Master Construction, a home construction and renovation company, which, according to the outlet, could be operating without the proper license.

Specifically, Jason has a license that allows light building, which covers commercial and residential remodeling, renovations and alterations, according to YouTuber Katie Joy, who follows the Duggar family and posted the news on an Instagram account.

“The license has a maximum bid limit set by the Arkansas Contractors association. Additionally, his license is restricted due to that bid limit,” she wrote.

Jason Duggar has been building new homes without the proper license, Joy claims, noting that Arkansas requires new home builders to have a residential construction license, as well as insurance and bonds.

Responding to an inquiry from Joy, Build Master Construction said it is a new company that primarily renovates bathrooms and kitchens, but also has two homes on the market.

The homes are listed for over $450,000, which is allegedly higher than the bid limit on Jason Duggar’s license, Joy said.

The Arkansas law is rarely enforced, she noted. However, the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board has reportedly fined contractors over the past two years for operating without a license, albeit for home renovation projects that went awry.

In March, the board fined two unlicensed contractors $250,000 for failing to complete dozens of inground pool projects, KATV reported.

— Ted Glanzer




    Tags
    ArkansascelebritiesResidential license

