Open Menu

The “Wolf of Airbnb” speaks out

"Whatever rights that are out there, I’ll stand up for them”

New York /
Nov.November 13, 2022 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Konrad Bicher (Twitter)

Konrad Bicher (Twitter)

The man who gave himself the nom de guerre “The Wolf of Airbnb” shed some light on his origin story.

Konrad Bicher spoke to Curbed about about his colorful past and how he wound his way from a Mennonite family in Pennsylvania to the rentals of Upper Manhattan. His comments came prior to Oct. 28, when he was indicted for allegedly defrauding landlords with illegal listings.

Bicher, 31, claimed to the publication that his family thought it was a joke when he decided to move from Schuylkill County to New York City, eager to get a taste of the bright lights. When Bicher started listing his spare bedroom in Inwood on Airbnb, a light bulb seemed to go off.

“I was like, ‘Wow, what happens if I get 100 of these? Two hundred of these units?’ It was just a numbers game,” Bicher said. “That’s when everything changed.”

His alleged scheme took on mythic status in the succeeding years, roiling landlords around the city. He is accused of signing at least 18 leases in the past few years, collecting $1.2 million in income while dodging $1 million in rent payments. He’s facing multiple lawsuits from landlords seeking back rent.

Prosecutors also said Bicher’s companies allegedly used false information to secure $565,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Bicher implied to Curbed that his alleged scheme was a crusade against landlords, suggesting they were aware of his tactics and were actually exploitative.

“I’m a millennial. No one stands up for their rights anymore,” Bicher told Curbed. “I’ll always stand up for my rights. Whatever rights that are out there, I’ll stand up for them.”

After those comments, the wolf stopped howling.

Bicher’s arguments about rights might not carry much weight with prosecutors. New York in 2011 barred short-term rentals of fewer than 30 days without an owner or regular tenant present. In 2016, the state banned the advertising of illegal short-term rentals.

Bicher told The Real Deal that his self-appointed “Wolf of Airbnb” nickname “means someone who is hungry and ruthless enough to get on top of the financial ladder.”

He’s in danger of becoming the “Wolf of a Prison Cell,” though, as Bicher’s charges could carry a prison sentence of up to 42 years if he’s convicted. Bicher says he intends to plead not guilty.

Read more

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Airbnbcrimeshort term rentals

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Mayor Bill de Blasio, 54 West 39th Street, 62 Grand Street, and 208 West 30th Street (Credit: Google Maps)
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    Mayor Bill de Blasio and Stanley “Skip” Karol, an Airbnb host (Credit: Getty Images and Youtube)
    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
    A West Village Airbnb listing (Credit: Airbnb)
    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
    Crime, money laundering,
    Scammer posing as real estate developer sentenced for laundering
    Scammer posing as real estate developer sentenced for laundering
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Developer pleads guilty in $3.4B Silk Road Bitcoin theft
    Developer pleads guilty in $3.4B Silk Road Bitcoin theft
    Invesco's Marty Flanagan and 550 West 54th Street (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Invesco, Douglas Elliman)
    Invesco moves to boot penthouse tenant at Mercedes House
    Invesco moves to boot penthouse tenant at Mercedes House
    Paul Ward (Ward Realty, Getty)
    New Jersey broker accused in $1M arson
    New Jersey broker accused in $1M arson
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Couple has squatters removed from California home
    Couple has squatters removed from California home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.