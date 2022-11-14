Open Menu

Bridge buys in Soho, Slate in Gowanus in quiet week of i-sales

Three mid-market commercial property sales hit city records last week

New York /
Nov.November 14, 2022 01:00 PM
By Pat Ralph
355 West Broadway and Bridge Investment Group’s Teresa Mireles Hough (Loopnet, Bridge Investment Group, Getty)

In a quiet week for New York City mid-market investment sales, the top-selling commercial property was an office building despite the slowdown in deals involving the asset class.

Three transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. One deal each occurred in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Below is more information on each sale, ranked by dollar figure amount.

  1. An entity connected to Bridge Investment Group bought an office building at 355 West Broadway in Soho for $16.5 million from an entity tied to Quality Capital USA. The five-floor, 6,700-square-foot building was constructed in 1880 and was last sold in 2014 for $9.9 million.
  2. An entity tied to Slate Property Group bought a development site at 224 Third Avenue in Gowanus for $12 million from Abatemarco Realty Corporation. The property is a single-floor, 8,500-square-foot auto body shop that was last sold in 1993 for an undisclosed amount.
Read more
  1. An entity connected to Forest Hills Property Group bought a retail building at 70-20 Austin Street in Forest Hills for $12 million from an entity tied to Leebar Management. The two-floor, 32,000-square-foot property was built in 1962 and was last sold in 1974 for an undisclosed amount.




