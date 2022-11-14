Jane Hotel keeping its doors open after all

Less than a week ago, it seemed like the Jane Hotel was on the verge of extinction. However, that’s only true for part of the property.

Part of the property at 113 Jane Street in the West Village is being converted into a private club, the New York Post reported. The ballroom and other public spaces are going to become members-only areas.

The ballroom will be turned into a members-only restaurant under the SVB New York banner, a branch of Jeff Klein’s San Vicente Bungalows. The rooftop bar, meanwhile, will become an outdoor lounge. Both areas are expected to close to the public by the end of the week.

Other member perks will include a screening room for unreleased films, a billiards room, living rooms, a dance room and a private entrance, separate from the entrance for hotel guests. Membership will cost $135 per month.

A press release announced last week the hotel was shutting down, but a spokesperson told the Post that statement was incorrect. A person with knowledge of the sale told the outlet there are no plans to close the hotel and rooms were expected to remain available during the renovation of the other parts of the property.

Plans for the property first became known at the start of the year, when Klein presented plans to the West Village community board, according to Intelligencer. Klein is in contract to buy the Jane, though the sales price is unknown.

The hotelier helms the JK Hotel Group, which is known for the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. In 2017, Klein and his partner looked to sell the 81-key property for roughly $90 million, which would’ve represented a record for the neighborhood. A sale never transpired, but billionaire Len Blavatnik paid $100 million to buy out the hotel’s co-owner in 2017.

Built in 1908, the property on Jane Street started as the American Seamen’s Friend Society Sailors’ Home and Institute, charging 25 cents a night. It also housed survivors of the Titanic’s sinking.

— Holden Walter-Warner