Open Menu

Jane Hotel keeping its doors open after all

Partial conversion to bring private club to property

New York /
Nov.November 14, 2022 10:59 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
JK Hotel Group founder Jeff Klein and 113 Jane Street (Getty, Beyond My Ken, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, JK Hotel Group)

JK Hotel Group founder Jeff Klein and 113 Jane Street (Getty, Beyond My Ken, CC BY-SA 4.0 – via Wikimedia Commons, JK Hotel Group)

Less than a week ago, it seemed like the Jane Hotel was on the verge of extinction. However, that’s only true for part of the property.

Part of the property at 113 Jane Street in the West Village is being converted into a private club, the New York Post reported. The ballroom and other public spaces are going to become members-only areas.

The ballroom will be turned into a members-only restaurant under the SVB New York banner, a branch of Jeff Klein’s San Vicente Bungalows. The rooftop bar, meanwhile, will become an outdoor lounge. Both areas are expected to close to the public by the end of the week.

Other member perks will include a screening room for unreleased films, a billiards room, living rooms, a dance room and a private entrance, separate from the entrance for hotel guests. Membership will cost $135 per month.

A press release announced last week the hotel was shutting down, but a spokesperson told the Post that statement was incorrect. A person with knowledge of the sale told the outlet there are no plans to close the hotel and rooms were expected to remain available during the renovation of the other parts of the property.

Read more

Plans for the property first became known at the start of the year, when Klein presented plans to the West Village community board, according to Intelligencer. Klein is in contract to buy the Jane, though the sales price is unknown.

The hotelier helms the JK Hotel Group, which is known for the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. In 2017, Klein and his partner looked to sell the 81-key property for roughly $90 million, which would’ve represented a record for the neighborhood. A sale never transpired, but billionaire Len Blavatnik paid $100 million to buy out the hotel’s co-owner in 2017.

Built in 1908, the property on Jane Street started as the American Seamen’s Friend Society Sailors’ Home and Institute, charging 25 cents a night. It also housed survivors of the Titanic’s sinking.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    HotelsNYC ClubsWest Village

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of 99 Perry Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Village landlord’s 146-unit portfolio hits the auction block
    Village landlord’s 146-unit portfolio hits the auction block
    Urban Commons' Salvatore Takoushian and 2-10 West Street (Urban Commons, StreetEasy)
    Urban Commons in danger of losing FiDi hotel
    Urban Commons in danger of losing FiDi hotel
    Laurent Morali and 99 East 7th Street (left), 156 Sullivan Street (middle), and 318 East 6th Street (right) (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, Google Maps, Compass, Apartments.com)
    Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings
    Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings
    A24 CEO David Fenkel and 38 Commerce Street (Getty)
    Indie film studio exploring purchase of West Village theater
    Indie film studio exploring purchase of West Village theater
    A photo illustration of 101 West 57th Street (Getty, LoopNet)
    Restaurateur firing up dormant space in Midtown’s Quin hotel
    Restaurateur firing up dormant space in Midtown’s Quin hotel
    From left: Omnia Group’s David Paz and Ace Hotel’s Brad Wilson along with 225 Bowery Street (Getty, Google Maps, LinkedIn/David Paz, LinkedIn/Brad Wilson)
    Bowery micro-hotel faces foreclosure, $10M judgment
    Bowery micro-hotel faces foreclosure, $10M judgment
    Barings' Mike Freno and 307 West 37th Street (Barings, Google Maps, Getty)
    Watermark sells Garment District hotel for 20% loss
    Watermark sells Garment District hotel for 20% loss
    Annie Leibovitz with 495 West Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Annie Leibovitz snaps up West Village condo
    Annie Leibovitz snaps up West Village condo
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.