Open Menu

Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project

Combined unit atop 150 East 78th Street closed around initial asking

New York /
Nov.November 16, 2022 04:57 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Midwood's John Usdan and 150 East 78th Street (Midwood Investment & Development)

Midwood’s John Usdan and 150 East 78th Street (Midwood Investment & Development)

John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so.

The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th Street closed almost two years after sales launched at the building, which the firm developed with EJS Group.

The apartment, which previously asked $32.75 million, is a combined unit of the top two penthouse floors of the building. The result is eight bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms across 7,000 square feet of interior space, plus 1,500 square feet of outdoor space.

“Developers are always reluctant to do unit combinations,” Usdan said. “We will continue to be reluctant to do unit combinations, because it’s just a whole other level of detail.”

The 16-story, 25-unit condo building, designed by Robert A.M Stern Architects, is now sold out. Completed in 2021, the building’s interiors were designed by Robert Couturier and a team led by Compass’ Alexa Lambert marketed the property.

The condo building provides a different option for buyers in an otherwise co-op-heavy area, Usdan said.

“It had to be of [co-op] quality and there was an inherent demand from younger families who didn’t want to deal with the restrictive work rules,” said John Usdan, CEO of Midwood.

Read more

The building’s retail portion closed a deal of its own, with French patisserie Angelina Paris signed for its second U.S. location.

Some of the building’s other sales activity has made headlines. Another penthouse, asking $17 million, entered contract and scored the top spot on Olshan Realty’s weekly report of priciest homes to enter into contract in Manhattan in October.

The 3,800-square-foot duplex has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a library, along with a nearly 300-square-foot terrace.

The last unit remaining in the building, penthouse 11B’s asking price at the time of going under contract ranked near the top as New York City’s new development market hit bottom in October.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    closingscondo marketNYC Luxury Marketupper east side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Ivana Trump with 10 East 64th Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Ivana Trump’s longtime UES townhouse listed for $26M
    Ivana Trump’s longtime UES townhouse listed for $26M
    Sotheby’s Nikki Field with 740 Park Avenue (Sotheby’s International Realty, Google Maps, Getty)
    Buyers spurn NYC’s storied co-ops
    Buyers spurn NYC’s storied co-ops
    Rachel Zabar with 19 Bond Street (Rachel Zabar Vintage, Compass, Getty)
    FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo
    FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo
    Quay Tower at 50 Bridge Park Drive in Brooklyn Heights and 122 Congress Street in Cobble Hill (StreetEasy, Google Maps)
    Quay Tower tops Brooklyn luxury contracts once more
    Quay Tower tops Brooklyn luxury contracts once more
    Joseph Chetrit and 260 East 72nd Street (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Chetrit plans Upper East Side condo development
    Chetrit plans Upper East Side condo development
    Eliot Spitzer with 985 Fifth Avenue (Getty)
    Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave
    Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave
    RFR Holding’s Aby Rosen and 102 Greene Street (DXA Studio, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Aby Rosen’s RFR buys Soho retail asset for $32M, leading midsize i-sales
    Aby Rosen’s RFR buys Soho retail asset for $32M, leading midsize i-sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.