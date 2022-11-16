Open Menu

Oscar-winning film lab selling Midtown property after 100 years

DuArt Media asks $38M for 12-story building at 245 West 55th Street

New York /
Nov.November 16, 2022 03:30 PM
By Pat Ralph
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
JLL’s Bob Knakal and Jonathan Hageman with 245 West 55th Street (JLL, LoopNet)

JLL’s Bob Knakal and Jonathan Hageman with 245 West 55th Street (JLL, LoopNet)

An Academy Award-winning film processing company is shutting down for good and parting with the Midtown building it’s called home for 100 years.

DuArt, a motion picture lab and post-production studio, is selling its 12-story, 70,000-square-foot commercial loft property at 245 West 55th Street, a few blocks south of Columbus Circle between 8th Avenue and Broadway, for $38 million or about $543 per square foot.

JLL’s Bob Knakal and Jonathan Hageman have the listing.

Founded by Al Young in the building’s penthouse in 1922 and later run by his son, Irwin, DuArt spent the next century processing and developing pictures for numerous Hollywood productions, including “Dirty Dancing,” “Forrest Gump,” and “The Cider House Rules.” The company worked with future Oscar-winning directors Spike Lee and Michael Moore early in their careers, and earned its own Academy Award for Technical Achievement in 1979.

As the film industry migrated to digital processing, DuArt sought to evolve from a film lab to a full-service media production company. But last year, DuArt announced it was closing up shop to focus on selling the property, which it acquired in the 1970s. Irwin Young died in January at the age of 94.

The mixed-use property’s zoning allows for it to be repositioned as a boutique office building or converted into a residential project, according to Knakal.

Although Midtown’s office market appears to be strengthening, with availabilities falling to 15.3 percent in the third quarter, according to Colliers — lower than Manhattan as a whole — the building’s proximity to Billionaires’ Row and Central Park could attract a residential developer too.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Investment SalesJLLManhattanmidtown manhattan

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
     Related Companies’ Stephen Ross and Brookfield’s Brian Kingston (Illustration by The Real Deal; Getty)
    Mapping out the explosion of commercial development in Hudson Yards
    Mapping out the explosion of commercial development in Hudson Yards
    355 West Broadway and Bridge Investment Group’s Teresa Mireles Hough (Loopnet, Bridge Investment Group, Getty)
    Bridge buys in Soho, Slate in Gowanus in quiet week of i-sales
    Bridge buys in Soho, Slate in Gowanus in quiet week of i-sales
    89-01 165th Street in Jamaica (Google Maps)
    Fruchthandlers buy Queens development site for $51M
    Fruchthandlers buy Queens development site for $51M
    Hudson Companies CEO David Kramer and a rendering of the planned project at 27-45 North Main Street and 28 Adee Street in Port Chester (Getty, Hudson Companies)
    Hudson plans Port Chester mixed-use development
    Hudson plans Port Chester mixed-use development
    Signature Investment Group's Manny Shurka with 2124 Mill Ave
    Development sites, multifamily buildings, hotels snag mid-market deals
    Development sites, multifamily buildings, hotels snag mid-market deals
    A photo illustration of Diddy and 200 West Ridge Road in Rochester (Getty, Google Maps)
    Diddy picks up New York cannabis properties with $185M acquisition
    Diddy picks up New York cannabis properties with $185M acquisition
    ESRT's Tony Malkin; 10 Bank Street in White Plains (ESRT, Getty)
    ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M
    ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.