Open Menu

Buyer sues Lightstone over $19M FiDi condo deal gone bad

Sale at 130 William Street left hanging one year after promised closing, suit says

New York /
Nov.November 17, 2022 01:30 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lightstone Group's Mitchell C. Hochberg and 130 William Street (Getty, 130 William Street, Lighstone)

Lightstone Group’s Mitchell C. Hochberg and 130 William Street (Getty, 130 William Street, Lightstone)

A buyer at the Lightstone Group’s Lower Manhattan property is seeking a refund, saying the developer failed to deliver.

The unidentified buyer is suing the firm to recover a $1.9 million down payment on a $19 million unit at 130 William Street. The sale was supposed to close in 2021, but never did, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in New York County Supreme Court.

The buyer — shielded behind the LLC “Rich Ning” — deposited $950,000 of the down payment to an escrow agent in May 2021 and another $950,000 in June 2021.

The apartment was to be delivered to the buyer in December 2021, but the date came and went. In October 2022, nearly a year later, the apartment was still not delivered.

As a result, the buyer demanded Lightstone return the down payment. Instead, the developer issued a notice claiming to schedule a closing for Nov. 18, 2022, which the complaint calls a “sham closing in an attempt to manufacture an excuse to wrongfully retain the down payment.”

The unit in question — PH65 — made headlines in 2021 when it went into contract after asking $20 million. At the time, it was the highest asking price for a Financial District condo.

Read more

A representative for Lightstone declined to comment. Lawyers for the buyer also declined to comment.

In 2014, Lightstone paid $60 million for a 12-story, 142,000-square-foot distressed office building at the address.

The 241-unit, 66-story residential building was designed by architect Sir David Adjaye and completed in 2020. Corcoran Sunshine is handling sales, and Lightstone has advertised having over $200 million in sales at the building this year.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketlightstone groupReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Bel Invest's Maximillian Beltrame, Mast Capital's Camilo Miguel,  FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried and PMG's Ryan Shear (Getty; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Life after FTX: What happens to the crypto buyer pool now?
    Life after FTX: What happens to the crypto buyer pool now?
    350 East 52nd Street (Google Maps)
    Landlord seeks $10M from mom over rent overcharge claims
    Landlord seeks $10M from mom over rent overcharge claims
    198 Scholes Street, 11 Gunther Place, 506 Dekalb Avenue and 65 Kent Avenue (Google Maps)
    Avi Philipson to All Year: Get me out of here
    Avi Philipson to All Year: Get me out of here
    Midwood's John Usdan and 150 East 78th Street (Midwood Investment & Development)
    Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project
    Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project
    Sotheby’s Nikki Field with 740 Park Avenue (Sotheby’s International Realty, Google Maps, Getty)
    Buyers spurn NYC’s storied co-ops
    Buyers spurn NYC’s storied co-ops
    A photo illustration of Danny Meyer and the Maialino at the Gramercy Park Hotel (Getty, Google Maps, Maialino)
    Judge to Solil: Hands off Danny Meyer’s Maialino
    Judge to Solil: Hands off Danny Meyer’s Maialino
    Rachel Zabar with 19 Bond Street (Rachel Zabar Vintage, Compass, Getty)
    FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo
    FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo
    Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop and 417 Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City (Loopnet, The City of Jersey City)
    Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
    Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.