Open Menu

Retail real estate continues climb, reaches record low availability

New development has cooled amid high rates, constraining supply: CBRE

New York /
Nov.November 17, 2022 12:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Retail real estate is racking up positive signs in the wake of the pandemic, sporting record low availability in the third quarter.

Retail availability dropped nearly a full percentage point year-over-year across the country to 5 percent last quarter, Bisnow reported. It’s the lowest level of availability recorded by CBRE since it started tracking the metric 17 years ago.

The lack of empty spaces space is linked to one of the biggest talking points in real estate: interest rates. New development in the sector has slowed amid rate hikes and high construction costs, keeping supply in the market constrained.

That dynamic benefits retail landlords and mall operators, who are able to leverage the lack of space to demand higher rents from options-thirsty tenants.

There’s a growing body of evidence supporting the survival of the retail sector after lockdown measures and an e-commerce boom spelled dark days during the pandemic.

Read more

As of November, store openings so far this year kept pace with 2021 levels, but closures fell 55 percent, according to Coresight data reported by Bisnow.

Cushman & Wakefield, which publishes its own retail market report, recorded its lowest vacancy rate in 15 years during the second quarter. Asking rents at shopping centers were 16 percent higher in the second quarter than five years earlier.

An analysis of CoStar data in August also found retail availability inched below the rate at the onset of the pandemic and even the Great Recession.

The fortune of retail real estate could change on a dime, though. Inflation and recession concerns could have a negative impact on shopping activity going forward, which will affect shopping trends and performance across retail outlets.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CBRERetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1 Wythe Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and Brooklyn Brewery CEO Eric Ottaway (Google Maps, Twitter/@EricOttaway)
    Brooklyn Brewery to expand in move to Greenpoint
    Brooklyn Brewery to expand in move to Greenpoint
    (Illustration by The Real Deal; Getty)
    Just 2 percent of US office market slotted for conversion
    Just 2 percent of US office market slotted for conversion
    Target's Brian Cornell (Getty, Target)
    Target plans 150K sf stores in footprint expansion
    Target plans 150K sf stores in footprint expansion
    Kimco Realty's Conor Flynn with The Gardens at Great Neck (Kimco Realty Corporation, Google Maps)
    Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers
    Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers
    Empire State Realty Trust's Tony Malkin and 112 West 34th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Pandora leases with ESRT in Herald Square
    Pandora leases with ESRT in Herald Square
    Simon Property Group’s David Simon with Crystal Mall (Cube 3 Studio, Getty)
    Simon surrenders Connecticut mall to lenders
    Simon surrenders Connecticut mall to lenders
    Former Sears chairman Eddie Lampert (Getty)
    Sears crawls out of bankruptcy in tatters
    Sears crawls out of bankruptcy in tatters
    A photo illustration of Diddy and 200 West Ridge Road in Rochester (Getty, Google Maps)
    Diddy picks up New York cannabis properties with $185M acquisition
    Diddy picks up New York cannabis properties with $185M acquisition
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.