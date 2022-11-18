Open Menu

Empire Capital, partners close on $320M deal for 1330 Sixth Ave

Group including Hakimian Capital scores $215 million acquisition loan from Deutsche Bank

New York /
Nov.November 18, 2022 03:46 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Empire Capital Holdings' Josh Rahmani, Hakimian Capital's Sammy Hakimian, RXR's Scott Rechler and 1330 6th Avenue (Getty, Hakimian Capital, Empire Capital Holdings, 1330aofa.com)

Empire Capital Holdings’ Josh Rahmani, Hakimian Capital’s Sammy Hakimian, RXR’s Scott Rechler and 1330 6th Avenue (Getty, Hakimian Capital, Empire Capital Holdings, 1330aofa.com)

Investors including Josh Rahmani and Ebi Khalili’s Empire Capital have closed on their $320 million purchase of the 40-story office tower at 1330 Sixth Avenue from RXR Realty and Blackstone — by far the largest acquisition to date for the pair of former commercial brokers.

The buyer group, which sources say also includes Hakimian Capital, CH Capital Group, Creed Equities and Nassimi Realty, scored a $215 million loan from Deutsche Bank to acquire the property, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The sale, which went into contract in July, comes as large commercial deals have become difficult to finance due to rising interest rates and a looming recession fueling uncertainty in the economy. Many banks have pulled back on commercial real estate, particularly office buildings as values in the sector have fallen.

The 525,000-square-foot Midtown tower’s new owners are betting that they’ve snagged the property at a bargain. Harry Macklowe bought the property, then known as the Financial Times building, for $498 million in 2006 before losing it to Otera Capital in a foreclosure auction during the financial crisis.

In 2010, Otera sold the building to RXR for $400 million. Five years later, Blackstone took a stake in the building as part of a larger deal for 50 percent ownership of six office buildings across the city.

Blackstone and RXR sought $350 million for the Class A building when they put it on the market in June. Weeks later, Empire Capital was reported to be the buyer. The development group is led by Khalili and Rahmani, the founders of Venture Capital Properties, a brokerage that focuses on off-market deals. The acquisition is Empire’s second major office deal. Last year, the group partnered with Igal Namdar to acquire the century-old, 25-story office building at 345 Seventh Avenue in Midtown South for $107 million.

Empire’s partners in the 1330 Sixth Avenue deal had not been reported at the time. The buyers all appear to have ties to Great Neck. The most notable is Hakimian Capital, a bridge lending firm led by Sammy and Michael Hakimian, both part of a well-known real estate family in New York City.

Meridian Capital Group's Elliot Kunstlinger (Meridian Capital Group)

Meridian Capital Group’s Elliot Kunstlinger (Meridian Capital Group)

Elliot Kunstlinger and Drew Anderman of Meridian Capital Group arranged the financing. Eastdil Secured arranged the sale. Commercial Observer first reported news of the deal.

Drew Anderman (Meridian Capital Group)

Meridian Capital Group’s Drew Anderman (Meridian Capital Group)

Tenants at the building include Silvercrest Asset Management, furniture manufacturer Knoll and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Blackstone GroupCommercial Real EstateDeutsche BankEmpire CapitalMidtownoffice marketRXR

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Illustration by The Real Deal; Getty)
    Just 2 percent of US office market slotted for conversion
    Just 2 percent of US office market slotted for conversion
    Urban Commons' Salvatore G. Takoushian with Wagner at the Battery
    Urban Commons puts FiDi hotel into bankruptcy
    Urban Commons puts FiDi hotel into bankruptcy
     Related Companies’ Stephen Ross and Brookfield’s Brian Kingston (Illustration by The Real Deal; Getty)
    Mapping out the explosion of commercial development in Hudson Yards
    Mapping out the explosion of commercial development in Hudson Yards
    355 West Broadway and Bridge Investment Group’s Teresa Mireles Hough (Loopnet, Bridge Investment Group, Getty)
    Bridge buys in Soho, Slate in Gowanus in quiet week of i-sales
    Bridge buys in Soho, Slate in Gowanus in quiet week of i-sales
    (Illustration by The Real Deal; Getty)
    Multifamily faces stricter emission caps
    Multifamily faces stricter emission caps
    JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon, Deutsche Bank's Christian Sewing and Barclays' Nigel Higgins (JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Getty)
    Office lenders looking for an off-ramp
    Office lenders looking for an off-ramp
    Amir Korangy, Michael Shvo and Jeff Greene
    Michael Shvo and Jeff Greene talk distress, opportunities in office
    Michael Shvo and Jeff Greene talk distress, opportunities in office
    (Getty)
    Developers went on permit palooza before 421a expiration
    Developers went on permit palooza before 421a expiration
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.