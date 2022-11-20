Open Menu

Astoria’s ‘Goonies’ house lists for $1.6M

Owner looking to sell to a fan of the film

Nov.November 20, 2022 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
368 38th Street, Astoria in Oregon (RetoMedia, Getty)

You don’t have to do the truffle shuffle to buy the home from a classic 80s film, but you do have to pay a pirate’s bounty.

The Astoria, Ore., home where the 1985 adventure “The Goonies” was filmed is available for $1.65 million, KOIN 6 News and the Daily Astorian reported.

368 38th Street, Astoria in Oregon (RetoMedia)

The current owner is Sandi Preston, who has invested significant time and money into restoring the 1,900-square-foot, four-bedroom home, according to KOIN.

Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate is the listing agent for the house. In an effort to minimize foot traffic, Miller said only preapproved potential buyers will have access to the house. In addition, Preston will only consider selling the home to another fan, according to Miller.

368 38th Street, Astoria in Oregon (RetoMedia)

“It has to be someone who appreciates this movie and the history of this movie and this beautiful town,” Miller told KOIN.

For the most part, Preston has welcomed fans to tour the house of the cult-classic film, which centers on a group of children searching for a legendary pirate’s treasure to keep a developer from foreclosing on their homes.

But neighbors and city officials haven’t always appreciated the number of visitors the home has drawn to the quiet Pacific Northwest town. During the film’s 30th anniversary in 2015, heavy crowds led Preston to close off the property and put a tarp over parts of the home.

368 38th Street, Astoria in Oregon (RetoMedia)

In 2018, the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce began discouraging visitors by enacting a $100 parking fine in the neighborhood, 9News reported.

A recent event celebrating the film’s 37th anniversary was a more subdued affair.

Another fictional 1980s family home sold for double its asking price only one week after hitting the market.

A Fayetteville, Ga., house that featured prominently in the first season of the Netflix series “Stranger Things” as the home of the fictional Byers family was placed under contract in about a week for almost twice its $300,000 ask. The buyers plan on renting out the home to fans of the show through Airbnb.

Also, the home from the 1983 film “A Christmas Story” hit the market last week.

— Victoria Pruitt




    Reprints & Permissions
