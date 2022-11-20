Open Menu

Listing agent says asking price is highest ever for Weston, Mass.

Nov.November 20, 2022
TRD Staff
Frank Lloyd Wright and 7,000-square-foot modernist residence in Weston, Massachusetts

A Massachusetts mansion inspired by the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright has hit the market for $38 million.

Amy Mizner and William Montero of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty listed the 17,000-square-foot modernist home in Weston, Mass., for the highest price recorded in the town’s history, Mansion Global reported.

The unnamed sellers, who own the home through a trust, had the home custom built on 12.6 acres next to the town’s reservoir.
According to Mizner, the $38 million asking price is more than double the highest amount paid for a single-family home in the area.

“In the last decade in Weston, there have been only a handful [of homes] that have sold for over $15 million,” Mizner told the outlet.

The property is actually two lots that were combined, making it a much larger residential lot than what’s typically found in Weston, which is 12 miles east of Boston.

The home’s exterior features symmetrically laid limestone bricks, galvanized trim and copper gutters. Limestone floors run throughout the home and the exterior, including in the heated courtyards and a glass-encased hallway.

The home has a media room and home theater as well as separate staff’s quarters. In addition, the home has a bar with a lighted seating area and an enclosed porch that can be shielded from the sun with electronic screens.

Inside, the home has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a marble tub, sitting room and private balcony.

The property also has a pool house, spa and sauna, a massage room, game room, guest suite, fitness center and glass-enclosed wine cellar. There is also a limestone patio with a fire pit, hot tub, infinity pool and waterfall.

Victoria Pruitt




