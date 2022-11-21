Deals slowed but prices remained strong last week in Brooklyn’s luxury market.

Another 14 homes asking $2 million or more — seven townhouses, five condos and two co-ops — went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. That’s the same number as the previous week.

The homes were priced at a combined $49.5 million, which works out to a robust price per square foot of $1,545. They spent an average of 124 days on the market and received a 3 percent discount from their initial asking price.

The most expensive home to go into contract last week was Unit 12B at 1 Pierrepont Street in Brooklyn Heights. Priced at $9.8 million, the 3,600-square-foot duplex condo has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It has original crown moldings, herringbone parquet floors, a wood-burning fireplace and an eat-in kitchen.

It also has a 1,500-square-foot wraparound terrace and unobstructed views of Lower Manhattan. Amenities at the building include a rooftop solarium, an outdoor terrace and full-time staff.

The second most expensive property to go into contract last week was 285 Union Street in Carroll Gardens, asking $5.5 million. The single-family townhouse, built in 2014, is 4,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

It has 9.5-foot ceilings, white oak hardwood flooring, a primary floor with double walk-in closets and an entry hall with glass partitions. It also has a basement and 1,000-square-foot, double-level garden.

Brooklyn’s luxury market typically slows in the six-week stretch between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The market has been back on track since mid-October after a slump that began after Labor Day weekend. But it been anywhere near as hot as it was during the spring.