Financing commercial real estate projects at a time of steep interest rates is no simple feat. CMBS issuance tumbled nearly 35 percent annually in the third quarter, according to Trepp, as large banks pulled back on lending.

Their absence could present an opening for alternative lenders like Madison Realty Capital, which has long specialized in special situations.

“Because banks have pulled back dramatically, there’s an opportunity for us,” Madison co-founder Josh Zegen told TRD’s weekly podcast, “Deconstruct.”

With rates rising and record amounts of debt due to mature in the next few years, investors are circling distressed assets. On the latest episode of “Deconstruct,” Zegen chatted about how his firm is focused on loan-on-loan financing and scooping up debt from others intent on shrinking their exposure to real estate.

“The first crack here is more office loans,” he said. “The second is probably some legacy defaulted hotel loans.”

Offices are “probably the easiest asset to hand over the keys to a bank just to say, ‘I’m out,’ because the capital needed to get it to where it should be,” Zegen added.

