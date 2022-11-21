Open Menu

Inside Madison Realty Capital’s distressed investing playbook

Madison’s Josh Zegen shares lending strategy on new episode of TRD’s podcast

Nov.November 21, 2022 04:15 PM
By Isabella Farr
Madison Realty Capital’s Josh Zegen (Madison Realty Capital)

Financing commercial real estate projects at a time of steep interest rates is no simple feat. CMBS issuance tumbled nearly 35 percent annually in the third quarter, according to Trepp, as large banks pulled back on lending.

Their absence could present an opening for alternative lenders like Madison Realty Capital, which has long specialized in special situations.

“Because banks have pulled back dramatically, there’s an opportunity for us,” Madison co-founder Josh Zegen told TRD’s weekly podcast, “Deconstruct.”

With rates rising and record amounts of debt due to mature in the next few years, investors are circling distressed assets. On the latest episode of “Deconstruct,” Zegen chatted about how his firm is focused on loan-on-loan financing and scooping up debt from others intent on shrinking their exposure to real estate.

“The first crack here is more office loans,” he said. “The second is probably some legacy defaulted hotel loans.”

Offices are “probably the easiest asset to hand over the keys to a bank just to say, ‘I’m out,’ because the capital needed to get it to where it should be,” Zegen added.

Tune in now to get the full scoop on Spotify, Apple or wherever else you get your podcasts.

This episode is sponsored by Dottid.




