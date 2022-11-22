Open Menu

Tom Brady’s TB12 opening in Soho

Fitness center’s first standalone location slated for 550 Broadway

New York /
Nov.November 22, 2022 01:15 PM
TRD Staff
Tom Brady with 550 Broadway

Tom Brady with 550 Broadway (Loopnet, Getty)

Tom Brady’s TB12 training center is opening its first standalone location in Manhattan.

The fitness company signed a lease in Soho to take 3,500 square feet on the second floor of the building at 550 Broadway, The Real Deal has learned.

It will be the first dedicated location in the city for TB12, which has training centers inside Equinox gyms at Hudson Yards, Columbus Circle and the Upper East Side.

The asking rent for the space was $100 per square foot.

Representatives for TB12 and the landlord, the Royal Crispin Corporation, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Newmark’s Jeff Roseman, who negotiated both sides of the deal, declined to comment.

The NFL quarterback co-founded his fitness lifestyle brand in 2013, when it launched as a nutritional supplement company before expanding to coaching, apparel and equipment. Company CEO John Burns earlier this year said they’d like to have 500 locations over the next seven to eight years.

Read more

Soho’s retail scene has been showing recent improvement. Availabilities dropped dramatically to 14 spaces in the third quarter from 44 a year earlier, according to CBRE.

Rents on Broadway in Soho recorded a roughly 4 percent drop in the third quarter to an average of $342 per square foot.

The neighborhood has seen a number of high-profile deals in recent weeks, including leases signed by Timberland on the ground floor of 550 Broadway for 6,000 square feet and Herschel Supply Co. for 4,200 square feet at Aurora Capital Associates’ 543 Broadway.




