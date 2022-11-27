Open Menu

Napa Valley hot-air-balloon business lists for $12M

Comes with three parcels composed of than 3 acres and nearly 40 employees

National Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 27, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(Courtesy VisitNapaValley.com)

 

For $12 million, you can buy more than just a lot of hot air.

Bob Barbarick is selling his business, Balloons Above the Valley, as well as the three properties it operates from, for $12 million, according to the Napa Valley Register.

At the heart of the sale is Balloons Above the Valley, which comes with eight hot air balloons, most of which have capacities for up to 20 passengers, as well as vehicles and equipment needed to run the business. That includes nine vans that are used to meet the balloons once they land, the outlet reported.

The three properties – one at 603 California Boulevard in Napa and parcels at 5350 and 5360 Washington Street, between Napa and Yountville – total more than 3 acres, the outlet reported.

Michael C. Holcomb of Strong & Hayden commercial real estate is the listing agent.

Barbarick has operated the business – which currently has four pilots and 32 ground staffers, hospitality team members and reservation specialists – for 45 years.

When he first started the business in 1976, Barbarick was allowed to operate his business just 50 days a year in Napa Valley and rides cost $45 per person.

Now the starting cost is $269 for a 1-hour ride and the business, which flies about 60 people a day, is also permitted to have balloon rides 225 days a year in Napa Valley, with additional days in Solano County.

Barbarick, who is 75 and just got married, said he had a heavy heart selling his business, but the time is right.

“It’s time to take the next adventure,” Barbarick said.

Balloons Above the Valley isn’t the only hot-air balloon company on the market.

An unidentified balloon tour company in Teton County, Idaho, is on the market for $95,000.

The listing says the company was founded in 2002 and that the owner is retiring.

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    California real estateCommercial Real EstateNapa Valley

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of the proposed Lower Platte River Corridor (Getty, Plan Preserve Play NE)
    Nebraska lawmakers mull digging $1B recreation lake
    Nebraska lawmakers mull digging $1B recreation lake
    Illustration of Stefan Soloviev (HaydenSoloviev, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)
    Soloviev bets long-dormant Midtown East site in casino sweepstakes
    Soloviev bets long-dormant Midtown East site in casino sweepstakes
    CHIP's Jay Martin and HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas (Getty)
    Lies, damn lies, and statistics: Did rent-stabilized vacancies really fall?
    Lies, damn lies, and statistics: Did rent-stabilized vacancies really fall?
    PulteGroup's Ryan R. Marshall and RedFin's Glenn Kelman (PulteGroup, RedFin, Getty)
    Wall Street is bidding up housing stocks again
    Wall Street is bidding up housing stocks again
    Empire Capital Holdings' Josh Rahmani, Hakimian Capital's Michael Hakimian, RXR's Scott Rechler and 1330 6th Avenue (Getty, Hakimian Capital, Empire Capital Holdings, 1330aofa.com)
    Empire Capital, partners close on $320M deal for 1330 Sixth Ave
    Empire Capital, partners close on $320M deal for 1330 Sixth Ave
    Urban Commons' Salvatore G. Takoushian with Wagner at the Battery
    Urban Commons puts FiDi hotel into bankruptcy
    Urban Commons puts FiDi hotel into bankruptcy
    (Illustration by The Real Deal; Getty)
    Multifamily faces stricter emission caps
    Multifamily faces stricter emission caps
    Amir Korangy, Michael Shvo and Jeff Greene
    Michael Shvo and Jeff Greene talk distress, opportunities in office
    Michael Shvo and Jeff Greene talk distress, opportunities in office
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.