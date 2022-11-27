Open Menu

Two Jersey Shore lots sell for record $21M

Businessman purchased Avalon lots to build 8,000-square-foot dream home

National Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 27, 2022 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

One of the two Avalon lots sold to an unnamed businessman (Google Maps)

 

An unnamed businessman purchased two lots in Avalon, New Jersey, for a combined $21 million, setting a record for Seven Mile Island, PhillyVoice reported.

The lots, at 163 and 165 68th Street, sold for $11.5 million and $9.5 million, respectively. The first lot is empty, while the second lot has a 4,700-square-foot home, which will be torn down in favor of a new 8,000-square foot “dream home,” the outlet reported.

Joe Butler, of A. Lewis Purdy Real Estate, represented the buyer, who purchased the properties through an LLC.

The seller, who also was not named, had purchased both lots for a combined $10 million in two separate transactions in 2006 and 2011. The empty lot had a 1970s-era home on it until the seller had it knocked down last year.

The previous record for an Avalon residential real estate transaction was a six-bedroom mansion sold in 2021 for $11.2 million, according to PhillyVoice.

Overall, Avalon’s real estate market is holding steady, with a median sale price of $2.4 million in October, down about 4 percent over the same time last year, according to Redfin. The market is among the most expensive along the southern Jersey Shore, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Residential real estate isn’t just moving on the Jersey Shore.

In September, luxury resort brand Icona announced it is developing a $150 million, 160-room hotel in Cape May. The development will include three restaurants and several shops.

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Jersey ShoremansionsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    56 Middagh Street and 50 Bridge Park Drive #20B (Streeteasy, Quay Tower BK, Getty)
    Brooklyn Heights townhouse, Quay Tower score borough’s biggest contracts
    Brooklyn Heights townhouse, Quay Tower score borough’s biggest contracts
    (Getty Images)
    Tenants attack landlords in two separate incidents
    Tenants attack landlords in two separate incidents
    Michael Ovitz looks to flip Greenwich Village condo for $25M
    Michael Ovitz looks to flip Greenwich Village condo for $25M
    Michael Ovitz looks to flip Greenwich Village condo for $25M
    (Getty Images)
    Millions of housing units are needed in the US
    Millions of housing units are needed in the US
    A photo illustration of the proposed Lower Platte River Corridor (Getty, Plan Preserve Play NE)
    Nebraska lawmakers mull digging $1B recreation lake
    Nebraska lawmakers mull digging $1B recreation lake
    Suzy Welch and 834 Fifth Avenue #7B (Streeteasy, Getty)
    Suzy Welch sells Fifth Avenue co-op at a discount
    Suzy Welch sells Fifth Avenue co-op at a discount
    1 Pierrepont Street and 285 Union Street (Google Maps)
    Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market
    Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market
    Frank Lloyd Wright and 7,000-square-foot modernist residence in Weston, Massachusetts (Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, Getty)
    Mansion inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright lists for $38M
    Mansion inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright lists for $38M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.