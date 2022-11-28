The buyers of the most expensive Brooklyn home to go into contract last week will have the option to build a second home — in their carport.

The townhouse at 56 Middagh Street in Brooklyn Heights was asking $9.2 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on the borough’s luxury market.

The 25-foot-wide, five-story townhouse is 4,400 square feet and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has original large plank wood floors, double-height windows and a large chef’s kitchen.

The parlor level includes a dining area with a built-in banquet and living room with a wood-burning fireplace. Outside is a landscaped garden with a patio and a three-car garage, which can be converted to a three-story, three-bedroom carriage house.

The second priciest listing to find a buyer was Unit 20B at Quay Tower, 50 Bridge Park Drive in Brooklyn Heights, listed at $4.5 million. It has a high-speed elevator, chef-inspired kitchen and custom Italian cabinetry, as well as insulated floor-to-ceiling windows. It has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Amenities at the building, developed by Robert Levine’s RAL Companies, include a 24-hour concierge, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge. It’s the latest of many appearances at or near the top of the luxury contracts list.

Thirteen homes asking $2 million or more went into contract in Brooklyn last week — six condos, six townhouses and one co-op. The median asking price was $2.7 million and the average was $3.2 million. The homes overall asked $1,497 per square foot, spent an average of 154 days on the market and had been marked down an average of 1 percent.