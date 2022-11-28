Open Menu

Brooklyn Heights townhouse, Quay Tower score borough’s biggest contracts

Middagh Street home offers chance to build carriage house

New York /
Nov.November 28, 2022 04:38 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
56 Middagh Street and 50 Bridge Park Drive #20B (Streeteasy, Quay Tower BK, Getty)

56 Middagh Street and 50 Bridge Park Drive #20B (Streeteasy, Quay Tower BK, Getty)

The buyers of the most expensive Brooklyn home to go into contract last week will have the option to build a second home — in their carport.

The townhouse at 56 Middagh Street in Brooklyn Heights was asking $9.2 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on the borough’s luxury market.

The 25-foot-wide, five-story townhouse is 4,400 square feet and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has original large plank wood floors, double-height windows and a large chef’s kitchen.

The parlor level includes a dining area with a built-in banquet and living room with a wood-burning fireplace. Outside is a landscaped garden with a patio and a three-car garage, which can be converted to a three-story, three-bedroom carriage house.

Read more

The second priciest listing to find a buyer was Unit 20B at Quay Tower, 50 Bridge Park Drive in Brooklyn Heights, listed at $4.5 million. It has a high-speed elevator, chef-inspired kitchen and custom Italian cabinetry, as well as insulated floor-to-ceiling windows. It has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Amenities at the building, developed by Robert Levine’s RAL Companies, include a 24-hour concierge, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge. It’s the latest of many appearances at or near the top of the luxury contracts list.

Thirteen homes asking $2 million or more went into contract in Brooklyn last week — six condos, six townhouses and one co-op. The median asking price was $2.7 million and the average was $3.2 million. The homes overall asked $1,497 per square foot, spent an average of 154 days on the market and had been marked down an average of 1 percent.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Brooklyn heightscompassral companiesResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty Images)
    Tenants attack landlords in two separate incidents
    Tenants attack landlords in two separate incidents
    One of the two Avalon lots sold to an unnamed businessman (Google Maps)
    Two Jersey Shore lots sell for record $21M
    Two Jersey Shore lots sell for record $21M
    Michael Ovitz looks to flip Greenwich Village condo for $25M
    Michael Ovitz looks to flip Greenwich Village condo for $25M
    Michael Ovitz looks to flip Greenwich Village condo for $25M
    (Getty Images)
    Millions of housing units are needed in the US
    Millions of housing units are needed in the US
    A photo illustration of the proposed Lower Platte River Corridor (Getty, Plan Preserve Play NE)
    Nebraska lawmakers mull digging $1B recreation lake
    Nebraska lawmakers mull digging $1B recreation lake
    Suzy Welch and 834 Fifth Avenue #7B (Streeteasy, Getty)
    Suzy Welch sells Fifth Avenue co-op at a discount
    Suzy Welch sells Fifth Avenue co-op at a discount
    1 Pierrepont Street and 285 Union Street (Google Maps)
    Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market
    Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market
    (Illustration by The Real Deal; Getty)
    When real estate agents fire clients
    When real estate agents fire clients
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.