Open Menu

Thanksgiving-week buyers gobble up 15 luxury Manhattan homes

$30M townhouse designed by Mott Brooshovft Schmidt leads market

New York /
Nov.November 28, 2022 01:50 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
15 East 90th Street and 325 West Broadway (Getty, CityRealty, Streeteasy)

15 East 90th Street and 325 West Broadway (Getty, CityRealty, Streeteasy)

Fifteen households with a lot to be thankful for inked deals during the holiday week for Manhattan homes large enough to host next year’s family feast.

That’s on par with the 10-year Thanksgiving week average of 16 signed contracts for Manhattan residences listed for $4 million or more, according to a weekly report by Olshan Realty.

The priciest home to enter into contract was a townhouse at 15 East 90th Street asking $29.5 million. The seller bought the red-brick, neo-Federal house in January 2020 for $14.3 million, completed a renovation this year and put it on the market in July.

It was a fast turnaround, given that high-priced units take more than two years to sell, on average.

The five-story, 25.5-foot wide house was built in 1928 by architect Mott Brooshovft Schmidt. Spanning 12,000 square feet, it has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, an elevator, two gyms, a garden and a terrace off the top floor.

Read more

The second priciest home to find a buyer was PHW at DDG Partners’ 325 West Broadway. It is a sponsor unit asking $18.5 million, raised from $17.5 million when it started marketing off floor plans six years ago.

The condo unit has nearly 4,500 square feet, including four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The great room, dining room and primary bedroom open onto a 700-square-foot landscaped terrace.

Of the 15 luxury contracts signed last week, 13 were for condos and two were for townhouses. High-priced co-ops got the cold shoulder.

The units spent an average of 827 days on the market, with an average discount of 6 percent. The median asking price was $6.5 million and the average was $8.8 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    donna olshanLuxury Real EstateManhattan Luxury Marketolshan realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The house on Britten Street in Chelsea, London (Harding Green, Getty)
    School-bus sized London apartment lists for $1.4M
    School-bus sized London apartment lists for $1.4M
    Suzy Welch and 834 Fifth Avenue #7B (Streeteasy, Getty)
    Suzy Welch sells Fifth Avenue co-op at a discount
    Suzy Welch sells Fifth Avenue co-op at a discount
    55 Mercer Street (Zillow)
    Jersey City single-family home sets sales record
    Jersey City single-family home sets sales record
    Unit 124 at 217 West 57th Street and Gary Barnett (Extell Development, StreetEasy)
    “124th floor” at Central Park Tower tops Manhattan luxury contracts
    “124th floor” at Central Park Tower tops Manhattan luxury contracts
    Alibaba Group's Michael Evans with 1080 and 1100 Meadow Lane (Zillow, Getty, Alibaba Group)
    Alibaba prez scores $66M for oceanfront Hamptons properties
    Alibaba prez scores $66M for oceanfront Hamptons properties
    Frank Lloyd Wright and 7,000-square-foot modernist residence in Weston, Massachusetts (Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, Getty)
    Mansion inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright lists for $38M
    Mansion inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright lists for $38M
    160 Ox Pasture Road (Tim Davis Hamptons)
    Southampton’s Linden Estate trades for $70M in long-awaited sale
    Southampton’s Linden Estate trades for $70M in long-awaited sale
    464 Greenwich Street, Mickey Drexler (Getty, Corcoran)
    Quirky homes top Manhattan’s luxury contracts
    Quirky homes top Manhattan’s luxury contracts
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.