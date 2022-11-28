Fifteen households with a lot to be thankful for inked deals during the holiday week for Manhattan homes large enough to host next year’s family feast.

That’s on par with the 10-year Thanksgiving week average of 16 signed contracts for Manhattan residences listed for $4 million or more, according to a weekly report by Olshan Realty.

The priciest home to enter into contract was a townhouse at 15 East 90th Street asking $29.5 million. The seller bought the red-brick, neo-Federal house in January 2020 for $14.3 million, completed a renovation this year and put it on the market in July.

It was a fast turnaround, given that high-priced units take more than two years to sell, on average.

The five-story, 25.5-foot wide house was built in 1928 by architect Mott Brooshovft Schmidt. Spanning 12,000 square feet, it has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, an elevator, two gyms, a garden and a terrace off the top floor.

The second priciest home to find a buyer was PHW at DDG Partners’ 325 West Broadway. It is a sponsor unit asking $18.5 million, raised from $17.5 million when it started marketing off floor plans six years ago.

The condo unit has nearly 4,500 square feet, including four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The great room, dining room and primary bedroom open onto a 700-square-foot landscaped terrace.

Of the 15 luxury contracts signed last week, 13 were for condos and two were for townhouses. High-priced co-ops got the cold shoulder.

The units spent an average of 827 days on the market, with an average discount of 6 percent. The median asking price was $6.5 million and the average was $8.8 million.