Open Menu

Facing foreclosure, world’s tallest Holiday Inn files for bankruptcy

Developer Jubao Xie looking for negotiating leverage with special service

New York /
Nov.November 30, 2022 04:16 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Holiday Inn at 99 Washington Street (Google Maps, Getty)

Holiday Inn at 99 Washington Street (Google Maps, Getty)

The Holiday Inn hotel in the Financial District filed for bankruptcy as its owner looks to avert foreclosure.

Developer Jubao Xie put the 492-room hotel at 99 Washington Street into Chapter 11 Tuesday, explaining that the hotel is performing well after being hurt by Covid but needs to renegotiate with creditors.

At issue is how much money Xie must pay to cure the hotel’s defaulted mortgage.

The owner’s missed payments total about $10 million, according to his bankruptcy attorney Scott Markowitz of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin. That’s not an impossible figure to come up with, the lawyer said.

But default interest adds $16 million to that, Markowitz said, plus late fees and workout fees. Considering the impact the pandemic had on the hotel, he said, the servicer on the loan should be more flexible in negotiating with Xie.

“There’s a big difference between $10 million and $26 million,” he told The Real Deal. “From our perspective, we think it’s unfair because of Covid.”

The special servicer, Midland Loan Services, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xie and his attorneys said in court filings that the hotel was set back by the Covid shutdown and the Omicron surge, but now has enough cash flow to make its debt payments.

Court papers list assets of $177.6 million and liabilities of $143.3 million. Xie said he lent millions of dollars to the hotel to keep it going during the pandemic and needs bankruptcy protection to preserve his equity in the face of foreclosure.

Read more

Xie developed the 50-story hotel in 2010 with Sam Chang and took full control of the hotel in 2014. He refinanced in 2018 with a $137 million loan from Ladder Capital, debt which is now split into several tranches held by CMBS bondholders and Triangle Capital Group.

The hotel owner defaulted in 2020. This March, Wilmington Trust, the trustee for the bondholders, filed to foreclose on the property.

Xie said in filings that the hotel has bounced back in the past six months, with occupancy exceeding 90 percent in September and October.

Despite the rebound in tourism, New York hotels have struggled as business travel and events have not fully recovered.

In September, lenders filed to foreclose on the ground underneath the 1,331-room Row NYC Hotel near Times Square and the 697-room Maxwell NYC on Lexington Avenue.

Some 10,000 rooms never reopened after the initial shutdown in 2020.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bankruptcyHotel Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Attorney General Letitia James with 198 Scholes Street, 11 Gunther Place, 506 Dekalb Avenue and 65 Kent Avenue (Illustration by THe Real Deal with Getty, Google Maps)
    Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management investigated by NY attorney general
    Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management investigated by NY attorney general
    Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian and Dream Hotel Group founder Sant Singh Chatwal with 355 West 16th Street in Manhattan NYC (Hyatt, Dream Hotel)
    Hyatt to acquire Dream Hotel Group for up to $300M
    Hyatt to acquire Dream Hotel Group for up to $300M
    Maefield Development's Mark Siffin and 20 Times Square (aka 701 Seventh Avenue) (Getty, Edition Hotels)
    Massive loan on Maefield’s 20 Times Square in trouble
    Massive loan on Maefield’s 20 Times Square in trouble
    From left: 608 Fifth Avenue, 22 North Loop Road, 38 West 36th Street (608 Fifth, Weiss/Manfredi, Morphosis, and Handel Architects, Apartments, Getty)
    Top 10 Manhattan loans: Big lending enters deep freeze
    Top 10 Manhattan loans: Big lending enters deep freeze
    Sonesta Hotels’ John Murray and The Shelburne Hotel (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Affinia, Sonesta)
    TRD Pro: Biggest hotel sales of the past year
    TRD Pro: Biggest hotel sales of the past year
    350 East 52nd Street (Google Maps)
    Landlord seeks $10M from mom over rent overcharge claims
    Landlord seeks $10M from mom over rent overcharge claims
    Madison Realty's Josh Zegen with plans for 159 Broadway (LinkedIn, Rosewood Realty Group, The Corbin Group)
    Madison Realty to take control of Isaac Hager’s Williamsburg hotel project
    Madison Realty to take control of Isaac Hager’s Williamsburg hotel project
    Quintin Primo, Joel Schreiber and Broadway Trade Center (Linkedin, Getty, OMGIVING)
    Quintin Primo’s deal to buy the Broadway Trade Center is dead
    Quintin Primo’s deal to buy the Broadway Trade Center is dead
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.