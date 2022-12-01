Eric Wu, co-founder of Opendoor, is stepping down as CEO of the iBuyer, which is grappling with massive losses and a plummeting stock price and faces a slowing housing market.

Wu is being replaced by Carrie Wheeler, who’s been Opendoor’s CFO since 2020 and previously worked at private equity firm TPG Global.

Wu is not leaving the company. He will head up Opendoor’s marketplace product, which he said in a statement “will fundamentally change how all homes are transacted and is a critical piece of Opendoor’s future.” Notably, the marketplace would not require Opendoor to put any skin in the game; instead, it would be a way for third-party buyers and sellers to trade homes.

That might be prudent, since Opendoor has already lost plenty of skin.

The San Francisco-based company reported a net loss of $928 million in the third quarter — more than 17 times what it lost in the second quarter. Much of that loss was attributed to a $573 million writedown in home values, the firm said in a letter to shareholders, describing the adjustment as a “conservative forward view.” Its revenues for the quarter were $3.4 billion, down from $4.2 billion in the second quarter, and its stock has fallen nearly 90 percent this year. In November, it laid off about 550 employees, or nearly 20 percent of its workforce.

Opendoor, founded by Wu, Keith Rabois, Justin Ross and Ian Wong, pioneered iBuying, or algorithmically-driven instant homebuying. The company raised $1.9 billion across 10 funding rounds, according to Crunchbase. It went public via a SPAC merger with a blank-check company sponsored by investor Chamath Palihapitiya in December 2020, debuting with a hefty $18 billion valuation. Its market cap as of Thursday is $1.18 billion.

Some of its rivals have abandoned the iBuying experiment altogether. Zillow shuttered its iBuying operation last year after reporting nearly $900 million in losses on the venture, while Redfin pulled the plug on its iBuying division last month.