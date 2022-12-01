Open Menu

Opendoor CEO Eric Wu steps down

CFO Carrie Wheeler to helm iBuyer

New York /
Dec.December 01, 2022 08:13 PM
By Hiten Samtani
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Opendoor’s Eric Wu (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images, Opendoor)

Eric Wu, co-founder of Opendoor, is stepping down as CEO of the iBuyer, which is grappling with massive losses and a plummeting stock price and faces a slowing housing market.

Wu is being replaced by Carrie Wheeler, who’s been Opendoor’s CFO since 2020 and previously worked at private equity firm TPG Global.

Wu is not leaving the company. He will head up Opendoor’s marketplace product, which he said in a statement “will fundamentally change how all homes are transacted and is a critical piece of Opendoor’s future.” Notably, the marketplace would not require Opendoor to put any skin in the game; instead, it would be a way for third-party buyers and sellers to trade homes.

That might be prudent, since Opendoor has already lost plenty of skin.

Read more

The San Francisco-based company reported a net loss of $928 million in the third quarter — more than 17 times what it lost in the second quarter. Much of that loss was attributed to a $573 million writedown in home values, the firm said in a letter to shareholders, describing the adjustment as a “conservative forward view.” Its revenues for the quarter were $3.4 billion, down from $4.2 billion in the second quarter, and its stock has fallen nearly 90 percent this year. In November, it laid off about 550 employees, or nearly 20 percent of its workforce.

Opendoor, founded by Wu, Keith Rabois, Justin Ross and Ian Wong, pioneered iBuying, or algorithmically-driven instant homebuying. The company raised $1.9 billion across 10 funding rounds, according to Crunchbase. It went public via a SPAC merger with a blank-check company sponsored by investor Chamath Palihapitiya in December 2020, debuting with a hefty $18 billion valuation. Its market cap as of Thursday is $1.18 billion.

Some of its rivals have abandoned the iBuying experiment altogether. Zillow shuttered its iBuying operation last year after reporting nearly $900 million in losses on the venture, while Redfin pulled the plug on its iBuying division last month.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Eric WuiBuyingopendoor

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Illustration of Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Redfin reports $90M loss, plans to “take share, kick butt”
Redfin reports $90M loss, plans to “take share, kick butt”
From left: Redfin's Glenn Kelman, Opendoor's Eric Wu, FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, and Douglas Elliman's Howard Lorber (Getty)
What the hell is happening in residential real estate?
What the hell is happening in residential real estate?
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)
Redfin shutters iBuying business, cuts 13% of staff
Redfin shutters iBuying business, cuts 13% of staff
Opendoor CEO Eric Wu (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
Opendoor posts nearly $1B loss
Opendoor posts nearly $1B loss
Opendoor's Eric Wu (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images, Opendoor)
Opendoor slashes 18% of staff
Opendoor slashes 18% of staff
From left: Opendoor's Eric Wu and Mike DelPrete (LinkedIn, Getty)
Opendoor hits first losses in home sales after slide in demand
Opendoor hits first losses in home sales after slide in demand
Zillow's Rich Barton and Opendoor's Eric Wu (Zillow Group, LinikedIn, Getty)
After iBuying debacle, Zillow partners with Opendoor
After iBuying debacle, Zillow partners with Opendoor
From left: Opendoor CEO Eric Wu and FTC chair Lina Khan (Getty Images, Opendoor)
FTC slaps Opendoor with $62M fine for “misleading” sellers
FTC slaps Opendoor with $62M fine for “misleading” sellers
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.