Open Menu

Manhattan and Brooklyn resi markets continue fall back to Earth

Contracts normalize after historic 2021 amid rising interest rates, economic uncertainty

New York /
Dec.December 02, 2022 12:30 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)

(Getty)

Manhattan and Brooklyn’s residential markets notched small wins last month amid rising interest rates and constrained inventory.

Signed contracts rose month-over-month for the third time since August in Manhattan and increased in Brooklyn for the first time in the same period, according to a monthly report by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman. Both have been falling falling annually since April as levels struggle to come up against last year’s historically hot “rocketship,” report author Jonathan Miller said.

The gains were reported with a backdrop of tight supply in both boroughs, as new listings in November were down from the previous month and year.

“Part of the reason that new signed contracts are going negative, or more negative than one would think, is because inventory coming into the market is anemic,” said Miller. “That’s just the combination of all the factors of uncertainty … the primary being Fed policy.”

Read more

Manhattan’s co-op contracts fell 36 percent, to 381 from 598, while new condo signings fell 57 percent to 231, down from 537 year-over-year. New co-op listings fell nearly 23 percent to 423 from 548, while new condo listings fell nearly 17 percent annually, to 380 from 455.

New one- to three-family building contracts fell nearly 53 percent, to nine from 19, while new listings in that category dropped 20 percent, to 24 from 30.

In Brooklyn, listings fell annually for the fourth consecutive month, according to the report, and have fallen monthly for the fifth time in the past six months.

All property types showed a month-over-month decline in new inventory and condos and co-ops saw new inventory fall on on a year-over-year basis.

“We’re continuing to move into a period with more normalized sales activity with less inventory,” Miller said.

New co-op contracts fell nearly 30 percent to 101, while new co-op listings fell 15.6 percent to 136 from 160.

New condo signings fell nearly 48 percent, to 144 from 275, while new condo listings dropped almost 24 percent, to 181 from 237. New listings doubled on the higher end of the market, to eight homes asking at least $4 million this November, compared to four last November.

New contracts for one- to three-family buildings fell 42 percent, to 108 from 186, while new listings in that category rose 2.5 percent to 243 from 237. The most notable jump was in buildings asking between $1 million and $2 million, with 112 listings this November compared to 105 last year.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Douglas EllimanFoxOfficialREBNYResidential BrokerageSide

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Douglas Elliman's Tal Alexander (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Douglas Elliman)
    REBNY censures Tal Alexander over ethics complaint
    REBNY censures Tal Alexander over ethics complaint
    A photo illustration of Compass' Robert Reffkin (Getty, Compass)
    Compass’ path to profitability comes into view
    Compass’ path to profitability comes into view
    Vanguard's Mortimer Buckley, Compass' Robert Reffkin and BlackRock's Larry Fink (Getty, Vanguard, Compass)
    Vanguard, BlackRock increase stake in Compass
    Vanguard, BlackRock increase stake in Compass
    Anywhere'sRyan Schneider and Angelo Gordon's Adam Schwartz and Josh Baumgarten (Anywhere, Angelo Gordon)
    Here’s who’s in, and who’s out, of Anywhere’s falling stock
    Here’s who’s in, and who’s out, of Anywhere’s falling stock
    (Illustration by The Real Deal; Getty)
    Multifamily faces stricter emission caps
    Multifamily faces stricter emission caps
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.