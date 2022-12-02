Open Menu

TRD’s December issue is live for subscribers!

National /
Dec.December 02, 2022 07:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Issue is Live December 2022

The Real Deal‘s December 2022 issue is live for subscribers, and it’s a doozy.

This month, we dive into Builder’s Remedy , a formerly obscure provision that California developers have now invoked to unleash a building bonanza. We also go deep on the office market in New York City, looking at the developers audacious enough to kick off new towers, even as existential questions are asked about the asset class, and examine the viability of the much-ballyhooed office-to-residential conversions.

We analyze how rising interest rates are shaking up the commercial lending market, and how the industry’s biggest players are hedging against them.

And lest you thought it was all business and numbers, there are plenty of big personalities in this issue as well. We have a colorful profile of Teddy Sagi, the Israeli billionaire bankrolling some of South Florida’s marquee projects. We turn to Newport Beach, which L.A.’s marquee brokers are aiming to conquer, promising global reach and big-city buyers. And in The Closing, Shimon Shkury, the founder of Ariel Property Advisors, gets candid about his life, career and how to keep the romance alive.

Subscribe today and check out the December issue here.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
issue is live

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Issue is Live November 2022
TRD’s November issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s November issue is live for subscribers!
Issue Is Live October 2022
TRD’s October issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s October issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s July issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s July issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s July issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s June issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s June issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s June issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s April issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s April issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s April issue is live for subscribers!
Issue Is Live March 2022
TRD’s March issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s March issue is live for subscribers!
Issue is Live February 2022
TRD’s February issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s February issue is live for subscribers!
January 2022 Issue is LIve
The Real Deal’s January issue is live for subscribers!
The Real Deal’s January issue is live for subscribers!
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.