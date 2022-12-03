Open Menu

Developer pays $40M for Colorado estate with two shooting ranges

Baseline Property Group plans to subdivide property into 8-10 homes

New York Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 03, 2022 03:00 PM
By TRD Staff
A roughly 450-acre estate in Colorado has sold for $40 million (360 Productions, Getty)

A massive Colorado estate with its own ice cream parlor, two shooting ranges and cowboy saloon sold for $40 million, in one of the most expensive home sales in the area.

S. Robert Levine, the eccentric founder of New Hampshire-based Cabletron Systems, a 1980s and 1990s computer networking company, sold the almost 450-acre property near Vail to a real estate developer that plans to subdivide the property into eight to 10 home parcels, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Florida-based Baseline Property Group, led by Brock Nicholas and Stephen Lobell, is the buyer, while Malia Cox Nobrega and Barbara Gardner Scrivens of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents for the property, which had been listed for $42 million.

The property is located in the unincorporated town of Edwards, which is on the northern edge of the White River National Forest.

The 30,000-square-foot main house has eight bedrooms, a saloon and an ice-cream bar with booth seating. There is also a 28,000-square-foot entertainment center called the Coyote Lodge that has an indoor swimming pool, Japanese-style teppanyaki dining area and climbing wall.

The property features a 200-foot steel viewing bridge suspended over the forest below as well as several guest cottages and apartments on the property. There is also an Old West-style town with a hitching post and a sheriff’s office with a jail, soccer fields, and a trout-stocked pond.

Baseline reps say they plan to keep the Coyote Lodge entertainment building as an amenity for future residents and keep the main house for personal use. They said they expect to sell the home lots for a combined $45 million to $50 million.

The Vail-area home sale record was set in 2020 when Kevin Ness, the CEO of biotech company Inscripta, bought a home for $57.25 million.

— Victoria Pruitt




