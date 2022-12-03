Open Menu

TikTokers are office work’s biggest cheerleaders

Social media users paint daily grind in beautiful light

Dec.December 03, 2022 11:00 AM
By TRD Staff
(Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)

The Gen Z office worker down the hallway isn’t talking to themself all day — they’re probably making a TikTok.

More young office workers are taking to the social media platform to glamorize the daily routine of coming to the office, the New York Times reported. While these workers aren’t being paid for the promotion, they’re essentially doing the bidding of landlords desperate to bring employees back to the office after the pandemic’s disruption.

These videos make the mundane seem more exciting, more romantic. Some videos show off amenities of a company’s office, but others create a flattering portrait of things that may seem more trivial, like pouring a fresh cup of coffee and taking it to your desk. Some videos are even scored with calming songs, making an arduous commute feel like a breeze.

The office TikToks are gaining traction, especially among the social media platform’s young users, some of whom still haven’t set foot in a traditional office due to the pandemic. Meena Kirupakaran’s “day in the life” video at HarperCollins Canada has racked up more than 300,000 views. A similar video from Alison Chen at Microsoft’s office in San Francisco has accumulated 143,000 views and counting.

@alisonsalbum a day in the life at Microsoft 👩🏻‍💻 thanks Daddy Bill #microsoftoffice #adayinmylife ♬ Sex and the City (Main Theme) – TV Sounds Unlimited

Not everyone appreciates the posts, though. Comments on the videos allege the portrayals don’t show much work actually getting done. The videos can also glamorize companies at a time when workplace situations are more complex than what can be shown on a single person’s screen, such as the strike for better pay and benefits at HarperCollins.

Even if they aren’t actively encouraging the posts, office landlords and companies stuck with leases are more appreciative of the TikToks. Colleagues could come across the posts and be reinvigorated to come into the office. Jobseekers, meanwhile, could see the perks of working for a specific company and pursue a career with it.

Office owners will take the victories where they can get them. Office occupancy weakened significantly during the pandemic and hasn’t shown much life in the past few years. Each time Labor Day rolls around, companies spark hope of an office revival, only to see those dreams stall.

The latest Kastle Back to Work Barometer recorded an average occupancy rate of 37.8 percent across 10 major markets Kastle Systems tracks with swipe data. Major markets where occupancy stood at less than 40 percent include Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Coronavirusoffice marketRemote WorkTikTok

