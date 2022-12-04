Open Menu

Mansion listed for $25M sets South Jersey record

Cinnaminson home has the highest-ever asking price for the area

Dec.December 04, 2022 03:00 PM
By TRD Staff
2801 Riverton Road in Cinnaminson, NJ (Redfin, Getty)

A 40,000-square-foot uncompleted mansion in Cinnaminson, N.J., has hit the market with the highest-known asking price for a home in South Jersey.

The 40,000-square-foot home has been under construction for five years and is 90 percent complete, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Real estate professionals say the $24.95 million asking price is believed to be the highest-ever for a residential property in the southern half of the Garden State.

2801 Riverton Road in Cinnaminson, NJ (Redfin, Getty)

Carlton and Orsula Knowlton, formerly of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., are the sellers.

Kevin Steiger with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent for the seven-bedroom home at 2801 Riverton Road in the town located across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

The home sits on more than 7 acres and has 10 bathrooms, a courtyard with a reflecting pool, a sports-themed bar, six fireplaces and an indoor swimming pool. There’s also a movie theater, wine cellar, vehicle elevator and chapel in the home.

2801 Riverton Road in Cinnaminson, NJ (Redfin, Getty)

The primary suite has a sitting area, dual walk-in closets and a spa bathroom that’s equipped with a tube elevator that goes down to the indoor pool and fitness area.

The home drew the criticism of local residents when a 200-year-old farmhouse was torn down to make way for the massive mansion.

Steiger said “there will definitely not be open houses,” and that interested buyers will have to show proof of ability to purchase before seeing it in person. “The number of people who could afford a property like this are the 1 percent of the 1 percent.”

2801 Riverton Road in Cinnaminson, NJ (Redfin, Getty)

A home in North Jersey recently sold for a city record. At the end of November, the home at 55 Mercer Street in Jersey City sold for $4.4 million, the highest price for a single-family home in the city. The previous record holder was 124 Sussex Street, which sold for $4.15 million.

— Victoria Pruitt




