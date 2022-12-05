Open Menu

Accounting firm leases at Rudin’s 3 Times Square

Anchin takes 45K sf amid Midtown office tower’s makeover

Dec.December 05, 2022 03:25 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Rudin Management’s Bill Rudin and 3 Times Square (Getty, Epicgenius, CC BY-SA 4.0 – via Wikimedia Commons)

A major accounting advisory firm has signed on at Rudin Management’s Midtown Manhattan office property.

Anchin, Block & Anchin signed a 45,000-square-foot lease at 3 Times Square, the landlord announced Monday. The 10-year lease at 3 Times Square covers the entire 25th floor of the property, as well as part of the 24th floor.

Anchin is expected to move to Times Square next fall. A representative for Rudin declined The Real Deal’s request to provide the asking rent for Anchin’s space.

The century-old firm will be moving to the 30-story tower from its digs at 1375 Broadway, purchased by Savanna for $435 million in 2020.

A Colliers team including Michael Cohen and Andrew Roos represented the tenant in negotiations. Tom Keating represented the landlord in-house, along with a Cushman & Wakefield team including John Cefaly and Lou D’Avanzo.

This summer, a group of lenders led by JPMorgan provided a $415 million refinancing package for 3 Times Square, which Rudin co-owns with Thomson Reuters. The cash was earmarked for a capital improvement project at the 885,000-square-foot property, which remains ongoing.

Read more

Rudin previously tapped FXCollaborative, the architect originally designed the building two decades ago, to spearhead the property’s makeover.

Renovations include redesigning the lobby, modernizing the elevator and entry systems, adding amenities such as a fitness center, dining area and conference space, and erecting a large electronic billboard on the exterior of the building.

Last year, the departures of Bank of Montreal and FTI Consulting, cleared the way for renovations. At the start of this year, Rudin signed Touro College to a 245,000-square-foot lease, giving seven of the university’s schools space on the third through ninth floors, as well as parts of the ground and second floors.

The building opened in 2001 as the North American headquarters for Reuters Group.




