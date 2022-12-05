Extell Development swept last week’s signed luxury contracts in Manhattan.

Two properties by Gary Barnett’s firm claimed the top spots in Olshan Realty’s weekly report on properties asking $4 million and above.

The most expensive unit to enter contract was a combination of two apartments at 50 West 66th Street on the Upper West Side. Units 47S and 47N asked a combined $45.5 million, and sold off of floor plans.

The 7,000-square-foot condo has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, an office and a home theater. It also has a 550-square-foot kitchen, views of Central Park and ceilings rising between 13 and 14 feet tall.

Amenities at the 127-unit building include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, basketball and squash courts, a bowling alley and fitness center.

The second most expensive unit to enter contract last week was unit 58B at Extell’s One57. The 4,200-square-foot unit at 157 West 57th Street asked $24.8 million and listed in July.

The unit includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, along with a 1,300-square-foot Great Room that overlooks Central Park. The unit was last sold in 2015 for just under $25 million.

The 90-story, 90-unit building, where amenities include a fitness center, pool and performance space, was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Christian de Portzamparc. Built above the 5-star Park Hyatt Hotel, residents can access to hotel services.

The 14 homes that went into contract last week — 12 condos, one co-op and one townhouse — combined for $182 million in volume. The median asking price was $7.3 million and the average asking price was $13 million. The average home spent 324 days on the market and received a 1 percent discount.

The reported total was down one from the prior week, but four contracts were signed for properties asking $20 million or more.