Extell properties top Manhattan’s luxury contracts

Contracts at 50 West 66th Street and One57 led units asking $4M+

New York /
Dec.December 05, 2022 01:15 PM
By Harrison Connery
50 West 66th Street and the One57 building at 157 West 57th Street (Extell Development, One57)

Extell Development swept last week’s signed luxury contracts in Manhattan.

Two properties by Gary Barnett’s firm claimed the top spots in Olshan Realty’s weekly report on properties asking $4 million and above.

The most expensive unit to enter contract was a combination of two apartments at 50 West 66th Street on the Upper West Side. Units 47S and 47N asked a combined $45.5 million, and sold off of floor plans.

The 7,000-square-foot condo has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, an office and a home theater. It also has a 550-square-foot kitchen, views of Central Park and ceilings rising between 13 and 14 feet tall.

Amenities at the 127-unit building include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, basketball and squash courts, a bowling alley and fitness center.

Read more

The second most expensive unit to enter contract last week was unit 58B at Extell’s One57. The 4,200-square-foot unit at 157 West 57th Street asked $24.8 million and listed in July.

One57 Unit 58B (StreetEasy)

The unit includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, along with a 1,300-square-foot Great Room that overlooks Central Park. The unit was last sold in 2015 for just under $25 million.

One57 Unit 58B (StreetEasy)

The 90-story, 90-unit building, where amenities include a fitness center, pool and performance space, was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Christian de Portzamparc. Built above the 5-star Park Hyatt Hotel, residents can access to hotel services.

One57 Unit 58B (StreetEasy)

The 14 homes that went into contract last week — 12 condos, one co-op and one townhouse — combined for $182 million in volume. The median asking price was $7.3 million and the average asking price was $13 million. The average home spent 324 days on the market and received a 1 percent discount.

The reported total was down one from the prior week, but four contracts were signed for properties asking $20 million or more.




