Historic townhouses top Brooklyn’s luxury market

Asking prices fell but transactions continued in first week after Thanksgiving

New York /
Dec.December 05, 2022 04:54 PM
By Harrison Connery
From left: 290 Park Place and 28 Willow Street in Brooklyn (Getty, Google Maps)

Historic townhouses scored the top two contracts in Brooklyn last week.

The most expensive Kings County home to find a buyer was a townhouse at 28 Willow Street in Brooklyn Heights asking $6.1 million, according to Compass’ weekly report.

Built in 1858, the 3,500-square-foot, four bedroom, four-bathroom home was fully restored in 2009. The four-story row house has a finished basement, a wood-burning fireplace, built-in speakers and an elevator connecting each floor.

A two-level backyard features a slate patio and tiered fountain. A roof deck offers skyline views.

The second most expensive home to go into contract last week was 290 Park Place in Prospect Heights, with an asking price of $4 million.

Built in the 1890s, the 4,500-square-foot townhouse has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has oak and cherry wood throughout and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It also has stained glass windows, skylights and a one-bedroom garden-level apartment that can be rented out.

Fifteen Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week: seven condos, seven townhouses and one co-op. Their average asking price was $3 million and their average price per square foot was $1,370.

The median asking price was $2.5 million and they typically spent 160 days on the market and had their prices discounted by 1 percent.

Brooklyn’s luxury market has posted solid numbers since slumping around Labor Day, though the fall market hasn’t reached the heights of the spring, thanks to rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.




