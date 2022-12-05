Historic townhouses scored the top two contracts in Brooklyn last week.

The most expensive Kings County home to find a buyer was a townhouse at 28 Willow Street in Brooklyn Heights asking $6.1 million, according to Compass’ weekly report.

Built in 1858, the 3,500-square-foot, four bedroom, four-bathroom home was fully restored in 2009. The four-story row house has a finished basement, a wood-burning fireplace, built-in speakers and an elevator connecting each floor.

A two-level backyard features a slate patio and tiered fountain. A roof deck offers skyline views.

The second most expensive home to go into contract last week was 290 Park Place in Prospect Heights, with an asking price of $4 million.

Built in the 1890s, the 4,500-square-foot townhouse has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has oak and cherry wood throughout and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It also has stained glass windows, skylights and a one-bedroom garden-level apartment that can be rented out.

Fifteen Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week: seven condos, seven townhouses and one co-op. Their average asking price was $3 million and their average price per square foot was $1,370.

The median asking price was $2.5 million and they typically spent 160 days on the market and had their prices discounted by 1 percent.

Brooklyn’s luxury market has posted solid numbers since slumping around Labor Day, though the fall market hasn’t reached the heights of the spring, thanks to rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.