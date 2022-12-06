Open Menu

Daniel Boulud lands at SL Green’s One Madison Avenue

Celebrity chef to operate French market, steakhouse and tenant catering

New York /
Dec.December 06, 2022 10:33 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SL Green's Marc Holliday and Daniel Boulud with One Madison Avenue (Getty, SL Green)

SL Green’s Marc Holliday and Daniel Boulud with One Madison Avenue (Getty, SL Green)

SL Green landed another tenant at One Madison Avenue, one who will serve tenants and pedestrians alike.

Chef Daniel Boulud signed several leases to operate a variety of spaces at the Midtown South office tower, the landlord announced Monday. Terms of the leases were not disclosed.

Boulud will operate two spaces on the ground floor, combining to span 16,000 square feet. One will be a French-inspired marketplace with convenient dining options and a Parisian grand cafe. The other will be a full-service steakhouse restaurant with an open demonstration kitchen, Boulud’s first ever steakhouse.

Building residents will have additional opportunities to enjoy Boulud’s cooking. The 7,000-square-foot tenant lounge will have food and beverage service managed by Boulud, who will also offer catering services for events held on the rooftop deck.

Read more

SL Green executive Steven Durels in a statement pointed to the importance of having a “hospitality-driven approach” for office tenants.

The building last year secured Chelsea Piers Fitness as its first tenant after the gym brand signed a 20-year lease to occupy portions of the building’s first two levels. The 56,000-square-foot space will include “every fitness product and experience available in the market today, as well as new concepts and technology,” SL Green Managing Director Brett Herschenfeld previously stated.

Mutual fund giant Franklin Templeton in September signed a 15-year lease for 347,000 square feet at the development, which remains ongoing. The asking rent on the space was $145 per square foot and the deal brought the tower to 55 percent leased.

SL Green’s development occupies a full-block site between Park and Madison Avenues, as well as East 23rd and East 24th Streets. The office landlord acquired the 1.4 million-square-foot property for $918 million in 2005 before embarking on a $2.3 billion redevelopment.

Last November, SL Green scored a $1.25 billion construction loan for the project in one of the largest office financing packages of the year.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    midtown southNYC RestaurantsOne Madison AvenueRetailSL Green

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    From left: SL Green's Marc Holliday and Roc Nation's Jay-Z along with a rendering of the proposed Caesars Palace Times Square project (Getty Images, SL Green Realty Corp)
    Jay-Z joins SL Green, Caesars casino bid
    Jay-Z joins SL Green, Caesars casino bid
    (Getty)
    Strong November hiring reported in real estate industries
    Strong November hiring reported in real estate industries
    Rihanna with 8000 Mall Walk (Getty, Visit West Chester NY)
    Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty heads to Yonkers
    Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty heads to Yonkers
    SL Green's Marc Holliday, AECOM's Troy Rudd and 100 Park Avenue (Getty, AECOM, LoopNet)
    Construction giant saws off half of Park Avenue office space
    Construction giant saws off half of Park Avenue office space
    110 Greene Street, SoHo
    Balenciaga plans new Soho store amid ad scandal
    Balenciaga plans new Soho store amid ad scandal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.