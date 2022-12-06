SL Green landed another tenant at One Madison Avenue, one who will serve tenants and pedestrians alike.

Chef Daniel Boulud signed several leases to operate a variety of spaces at the Midtown South office tower, the landlord announced Monday. Terms of the leases were not disclosed.

Boulud will operate two spaces on the ground floor, combining to span 16,000 square feet. One will be a French-inspired marketplace with convenient dining options and a Parisian grand cafe. The other will be a full-service steakhouse restaurant with an open demonstration kitchen, Boulud’s first ever steakhouse.

Building residents will have additional opportunities to enjoy Boulud’s cooking. The 7,000-square-foot tenant lounge will have food and beverage service managed by Boulud, who will also offer catering services for events held on the rooftop deck.

SL Green executive Steven Durels in a statement pointed to the importance of having a “hospitality-driven approach” for office tenants.

The building last year secured Chelsea Piers Fitness as its first tenant after the gym brand signed a 20-year lease to occupy portions of the building’s first two levels. The 56,000-square-foot space will include “every fitness product and experience available in the market today, as well as new concepts and technology,” SL Green Managing Director Brett Herschenfeld previously stated.

Mutual fund giant Franklin Templeton in September signed a 15-year lease for 347,000 square feet at the development, which remains ongoing. The asking rent on the space was $145 per square foot and the deal brought the tower to 55 percent leased.

SL Green’s development occupies a full-block site between Park and Madison Avenues, as well as East 23rd and East 24th Streets. The office landlord acquired the 1.4 million-square-foot property for $918 million in 2005 before embarking on a $2.3 billion redevelopment.

Last November, SL Green scored a $1.25 billion construction loan for the project in one of the largest office financing packages of the year.