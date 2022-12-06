Open Menu

New rift in Kalimian family’s escalating legal saga

Justin Amirian joins mother to sue Uncle Albert

New York /
Dec.December 06, 2022 08:30 AM
By Orion Jones | Research By Jay Young
Eagle Point Properties’ Justin Amirian and Albert Kalimian with 142 Wooster Street, 140 Wooster Street and 259 West 10th Street (LinkedIn, Getty, Google Maps)

The Kalimian family melodrama shows no signs of mellowing.

Justin Amirian, principal of Eagle Point Properties, has sued his uncle, Albert Kalimian, over the management of three properties in the West Village and Soho. They include a building in which Amirian’s firm bought a majority stake spring.

Justin, a co-plaintiff in the case alongside his mother, Edna Kalimian Amirian, alleges violations of the operating agreement, “unjust enrichment” and “breach of fiduciary duty” at buildings including the Village Landmark, which Eagle Point Properties affiliates bought 75 percent of in April for $31.5 million.

The properties named in the lawsuit include 53 residential units and a 2,500-square-foot commercial building, control of which changed within the Kalimian family this year. Edna says damages against her brother exceed $1 million, according to the summons filed in Manhattan.

An attorney for Albert Kalimian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit is the latest salvo in a legal drama launched after the 2020 death of patriarch Elias Kalimian, father to Edna and Albert, as well as Deborah and Rita, who are named as co-defendants.

Last month, in a previously unreported case filed in Nassau County, Justin sued Albert, who runs part of the Kalimian family business, for allegedly withholding financial information about 150 Amsterdam Avenue, a 42-story residential tower in Lincoln Square reportedly due for a nine-figure refinancing next year.

Justin accused Albert of costing the building’s owning partnership $35 million following the 2008 Financial Crisis “in connection with his sole decision regarding interest costs and an ill-advised interest rate swap.”

Kalimian sued Amirian in October for defamation.

The Kalimian clan executed a number of deals last summer in addition to the one for the Village Landmark property which may have provoked recent recriminations.

The deals include Albert Kalimian’s purchase of a 75 percent interest in 79 Fifth Avenue, a 270,000-square-foot office building in Flatiron, where ownership was controlled by Eagle Point and other Kalimian family members.

Assets worth $124 million — 33 East 33rd Street, a 12-story commercial building in the Flatiron District; three properties on East 10th Street; and two West Village properties — were transferred to two family trusts, according to Crain’s.




