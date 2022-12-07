Open Menu

Famed comedy club Carolines nixes Times Square lease renewal

Comedy club set to depart 10K sf at at FosterLane’s 750 Seventh Avenue

New York /
Dec.December 07, 2022 12:21 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of Carolines on Broadway owner Caroline Hirsch and 750 Seventh Avenue (Getty)

A photo illustration of Carolines on Broadway owner Caroline Hirsch and 750 Seventh Avenue (Getty)

After 30 years in Times Square, renowned comedy club Carolines on Broadway is set to close its doors at the end of the year.

The 10-year lease at FosterLane Management’s 750 Seventh Avenue is set to expire at the end of the month, the New York Post reported. Caroline Hirsch, owner of the club that moved to Times Square in 1992, told the outlet she declined to renew the lease because of a rent dispute.

Hirsch told the Post the landlord “felt they can get a lot more” for the 10,000-square-foot, 300-seat venue.

FosterLane, a Kuwaiti investment firm, couldn’t be reached for comment.

The landlord’s search for a tenant is likely to be complicated by zoning rules, which require 5 percent of its floor space to be devoted to entertainment use.

Read more

FosterLane acquired the 36-story office tower at 750 Seventh Avenue in May 2011 from Hines Interests. The $485 million package deal also included the sale of 758 Seventh Avenue and marked the eighth largest commercial transaction of 2011.

Hirsch launched the club as a Soho cabaret in 1981, before the club caught on at the South Street Seaport in 1992. Five years later, the club shifted to a still-seedy Times Square, but cemented its status as a comedy mainstay with appearances from top comics like Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Crystal, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, Robin Williams and Conan O’Brien.

Carolines will have its last show on New Year’s Eve. The 70-year-old Hirsch told she outlet she plans to expand the Carolines brand, which already produces the New York Comedy Festival across city venues.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Midtown WestNYC ClubsTimes Square

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rudin Management's Bill Rudin and 3 Times Square (Getty, Epicgenius, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Accounting firm leases at Rudin’s 3 Times Square
    Accounting firm leases at Rudin’s 3 Times Square
    From left: SL Green's Marc Holliday and Roc Nation's Jay-Z along with a rendering of the proposed Caesars Palace Times Square project (Getty Images, SL Green Realty Corp)
    Jay-Z joins SL Green, Caesars casino bid
    Jay-Z joins SL Green, Caesars casino bid
    Clockwise from left: Stefan Soloviev, Steve Cohen, Marc Holliday, Stephen Ross, Steven Roth, and Joseph Sitt (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Going for the jackpot: A look at the high rollers competing to build NYC casinos
    Going for the jackpot: A look at the high rollers competing to build NYC casinos
    From left: McSam Hotel Group's Sam Chang and SL Green's Marc Holliday with 711 Seventh Avenue (Getty, Google Mpas, SL Green)
    Times Square hotel developer sues neighbors over delayed demolition
    Times Square hotel developer sues neighbors over delayed demolition
    Maefield Development's Mark Siffin and 20 Times Square (aka 701 Seventh Avenue) (Getty, Edition Hotels)
    Massive loan on Maefield’s 20 Times Square in trouble
    Massive loan on Maefield’s 20 Times Square in trouble
    560 Seventh Avenue and Sharif El-Gamal (Margaritaville Resorts; Getty)
    Synagogue sues Sharif El-Gamal over missing space
    Synagogue sues Sharif El-Gamal over missing space
    JK Hotel Group founder Jeff Klein and 113 Jane Street (Getty, Beyond My Ken, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, JK Hotel Group)
    Jane Hotel keeping its doors open after all
    Jane Hotel keeping its doors open after all
    Caesars Entertainment's CEO Tom Reeg and SL Green's CEO Mark Holliday along with the Minskoff Theatre at 1515 Broadway (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)
    SL Green, Caesars rally Times Square interests for casino bid
    SL Green, Caesars rally Times Square interests for casino bid
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.