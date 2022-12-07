Open Menu

SB Development, Hazelton Capital score $62M loan for LIC condo tower

Financing to be used to finish the building and sell out remaining units

New York /
Dec.December 07, 2022 03:45 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SB Development’s Joseph Stern and Northwind’s Ran Eliasaf with rendering of Nova (LinkedIn, NOVA)

SB Development’s Joseph Stern and Northwind’s Ran Eliasaf with rendering of Nova (LinkedIn, NOVA)

Joseph Stern’s SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group are the latest developers to score a condo inventory loan to get their project over the finish line.

The developers secured a $62 million completion to condo inventory loan from Northwind Group for Nova, an 86-unit Long Island City luxury development at 41-05 29th Street. The financing will be used to finish the nearly completed project and to sell out the remaining units.

Northwind’s Ran Eliasaf said the building is over 90 percent complete and should obtain a temporary certificate of occupancy in a couple of months. About half of the units are under contract.

The 24-story building is known for its wedge shape design, which is a modern lookalike of Manhattan’s Flatiron building.

Northwind has been an active lender of condo inventory loans, which act as a bridge loan until condo owners are able to sell out their remaining units. This summer, the lender provided a $45 million condo inventory loan to Glacier Equities and Meadow Partners for a 226-unit Upper West Side condo building at 175 West 95th Street.

Luxury apartment and condo developers have targeted Long Island City for new development in recent years, but some of those developers have struggled to sell units. The Skyline, the neighborhood’s tallest condo building, has only sold 60 percent of its units as of September, according to data compiled by Patrick Smith, an independent real estate consultant and Long Island City-based agent affiliated with the Corcoran Group.

Higher mortgage rates could put further pressure on condo sales. But inventory still remains limited across New York. In Manhattan, new condo inventory fell below 6,000 units this summer for the first time since 2018, according to Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing data shared with The Real Deal.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatecondoslong island city

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Council member Pierina Ana Sanchez and RSA’s Joseph Strasburg (Getty; Twitter)
    Citing Bronx fire, Council pushes building violation crackdown
    Citing Bronx fire, Council pushes building violation crackdown
    Illustration of Mayor Eric Adams (Getty; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Oh, rats! Eric Adams contests summons for infestation
    Oh, rats! Eric Adams contests summons for infestation
    Brookfield's Bruce Flatt with 1100 Newark Turnpike (Loopnet, Brookfield)
    Brookfield buys CSX industrial site in Northern New Jersey for $67M
    Brookfield buys CSX industrial site in Northern New Jersey for $67M
    198 Scholes Street, 65 Kent Avenue, 506 DeKalb Avenue and 11 Gunther Place (Illustration by the Real Deal with Getty, Google Maps)
    Avi Philipson deal to acquire All Year portfolio is back on
    Avi Philipson deal to acquire All Year portfolio is back on
    From left: McSam Hotel Group's Sam Chang and SL Green's Marc Holliday with 711 Seventh Avenue (Getty, Google Mpas, SL Green)
    Times Square hotel developer sues neighbors over delayed demolition
    Times Square hotel developer sues neighbors over delayed demolition
    Napa Valley hot-air-balloon business lists for $12M
    Napa Valley hot-air-balloon business lists for $12M
    Napa Valley hot-air-balloon business lists for $12M
    A photo illustration of the proposed Lower Platte River Corridor (Getty, Plan Preserve Play NE)
    Nebraska lawmakers mull digging $1B recreation lake
    Nebraska lawmakers mull digging $1B recreation lake
    ZD Jasper Realty's Jasper Wu with 23-17 41st Avenue (ZD Jasper, Google Maps, Getty)
    GTJ sells East New York warehouse; Kartsonis, Wu cut deals
    GTJ sells East New York warehouse; Kartsonis, Wu cut deals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.