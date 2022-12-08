Related Companies detailed its big plans for the next phase of Hudson Yards development as part of its casino bid.

The firm’s casino proposal for the western portion of its $25 billion project on the west side of Manhattan, centers around a 1,500-room resort, CEO Jeff Blau told Bloomberg TV. Related is partnering with Wynn Resorts on the casino bid.

In addition to the casino and resort, the developer’s plans for the area include a nightclub, a theater and 20 restaurants. The second phase of the Hudson Yards project is set to commence shortly, following a first phase that included a mall, office towers and residential properties.

The second phase of the Hudson Yards development is also expected to include a mix of office and residential properties, along with a school and public outdoor space. The company has said a hotel and casino would not affect the number of affordable housing units planned for the Western Yards.

Blau also claimed the expansions could draw more visitors to the Javits Center, which recently underwent a $1.5 billion expansion.

Related was the first firm to publicly vie for one of the three casino licenses lawmakers approved in April for the New York City area.

State officials will start accepting casino proposals next month. While three licenses are up for grabs, two sites that already have gambling — Aqueduct Racetrack and Yonkers Raceway — are favored as having an upper hand. Resorts World/Genting at Aqueduct in Queens and the Empire City/MGM at Yonkers already operate as slot parlors.

Other developers bidding for a casino include SL Green, Caesars and Jay-Z in Times Square, Vornado Realty Trust at Herald Square, the Soloviev Group in Midtown East, Steve Cohen and Hard Rock in Flushing, Queens, and Thor and Saratoga Casino Holdings in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

— Holden Walter-Warner