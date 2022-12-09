Mayor Eric Adams’ “moonshot” for New York City includes transforming the Bronx with 6,000 new housing units near future Metro-North train stations.

The mayor announced on Thursday a goal to build 500,000 housing units over a decade to meet growing demand. The City reported the push includes 6,000 homes along planned commuter rail stations.

The Bronx Metro-North plan involves opening train stations by 2027 in Co-op City, Hunts Point, Morris Park, Parkchester and Van Nest. The stations are a component of the Penn Station Access project.

At least 25 percent of the homes would be designated affordable, Adams said, in keeping with city laws on development in rezoned areas.

The environmental review process for two rezonings around the planned train stations launched this week. Public hearings are scheduled to take place next year.

Local officials praised the Bronx rezoning concept to the outlet. Some, however, expressed concern about having a lack of input in the plan or even being unaware of it prior to the mayor’s announcement, although administration officials talked publicly of the plans early this year.

The mayor will be hard-pressed to avoid controversies that have dogged previous neighborhood rezonings, such as in Inwood, Soho and Gowanus. All of those passed and survived lawsuits.

The Bronx debate will likely be most similar to the one in Inwood, given the areas’ similar demographics, with locals warning about gentrification and pushing for a high percentage of affordable units. A de Blasio administration attempt to rezone Bushwick was shelved because of political opposition.

Adams released his “Get Stuff Built” report on Thursday, which outlined 111 ways “the city’s administration of development is broken” and how it can be fixed. Adams estimated proposed changes could cut city agencies’ processing times in half.

The mayor’s Building and Land use Approval Streamlining Taskforce, aka BLAST, recommended the city accelerate pre-certification, which can take a developer two or three years to complete before starting the seven-month Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or Ulurp; pre-certification has no set timeline.

— Holden Walter-Warner