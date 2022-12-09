Open Menu

How special are these permits? No one got any

Hotel developers’ warnings prove true as year passes with zero approvals

New York /
Dec.December 09, 2022 07:00 AM
By Kathryn Brenzel | Research By Matthew Elo
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)

(Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)

Developers forecast that restrictions on hotel development would have a chilling effect. Conditions, so far, are pretty icy.

In the 365 days since the city required special permits to build a hotel, not a single application for one has been filed.

While building permits have been sought and issued for new hotels, they appear to be for projects exempt from the law or grandfathered under the old rules, according to an analysis of Department of Buildings data by The Real Deal.

Hotel projects — which previously were allowed in commercial districts without having to jump through political hoops — abounded as city tourism boomed from the turn of the century until the pandemic.

Leading up to the law’s passage, proponents argued that a special permit would help avoid an oversaturation of hotels and prevent projects that would disrupt residential neighborhoods. Critics countered that the bill lacked any land use rationale, and would sap an industry already weakened by the pandemic.

Obtaining a special permit is no small task. It involves going through the city’s Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or Ulurp, an expensive and months-long process that culminates in a City Council vote. Council members are subject to pressure from constituents and from the Hotel Trades Union, which lobbied for the permit requirement to curb the proliferation of nonunion hotels.

By the Department of City Planning’s own analysis, by 2035, the permit mandate will leave New York 47,000 hotel rooms short of the demand. While it is challenging to isolate the effects of the law from those of other economic conditions, hotel projects also dried up in light manufacturing zones after special permit restrictions were enacted there in 2018.

Read more

Attorney Eugene Travers of Kramer Levin said a few developers he represents are considering applying for a special permit to build hotels. But with projects now complicated by economic conditions such as rising construction costs and interest rates, the extra costs and time involved in getting a special permit are especially unappealing.

Even without the extra political approval and the threat of a recession, it can be difficult to secure financing for hotels.

“All things considered, it is currently more lucrative to explore investing and turning around a distressed asset, versus trying to reposition or develop one through the special permit process,” said Yariv Ben-Ari, co-chair of Herrick’s real estate hospitality group.

The permit requirement did make a winner of hotel projects that were underway when the law took effect or were otherwise exempted. They now have a few years, and potentially longer, without any new competition.

But the bigger winner was the Hotel Trades Council. Because City Council members now have the final say over a project, the politically influential union would push them to make approval conditional on the developer’s not opposing a union organizing drive.

An official from the union noted that unlike agreements that mandate that union labor is hired to construct a building, special permits do not guarantee that a hotel’s workforce will be unionized.

“That process takes weeks to mature after a project is completed and the union has gone through the process of educating, organizing, and winning worker approval to join the union,” the official said.

The union also pointed to the drop in tourism in the city, saying the market doesn’t currently support new hotel developments, regardless of special permit requirements. The union asserted that the special permit mandate will not deter projects once the market returns, and that it puts hotel development on an equal footing with land use actions that require Council approval.

“The appetite to go through Ulurp is certainly there for the right project,” another union official said.

However, no one is predicting a return to the scale of hotel development that predated the law. Many of those projects were by developers who avoid the political gauntlet that special permits entail.

The union has logged other lobbying victories. A 2021 measure to allow the conversion of hotels and office buildings into affordable housing grants the union veto power over such projects. Hotel Trades blocked conversion of the Paramount Hotel on West 46th Street, according to City Limits.

By the same token, plans for a union-staffed hotel would enjoy Hotel Trades’ support. But Travers said if special permit applications ever do move forward, the requirement could backfire on the union — and put politicians in a tough spot.

“The City Council may find themselves in a difficult position where they have a hotel where the unions support it but the community opposes it,” he said. “The stated rationale of the need for the special permit is that hotels sometimes conflict with surrounding residential neighborhoods.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hotel MarketHotel Special PermitsHotel Trades Councilland usenew york city councilulurp

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mayor Eric Adams (Getty)
    Adams announces “moonshot” goal: 500K new NYC homes
    Adams announces “moonshot” goal: 500K new NYC homes
    Council member Pierina Ana Sanchez and RSA’s Joseph Strasburg (Getty; Twitter)
    Citing Bronx fire, Council pushes building violation crackdown
    Citing Bronx fire, Council pushes building violation crackdown
    Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman with MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas (Getty)
    Blackstone sells MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay stakes
    Blackstone sells MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay stakes
    Holiday Inn at 99 Washington Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Facing foreclosure, world’s tallest Holiday Inn files for bankruptcy
    Facing foreclosure, world’s tallest Holiday Inn files for bankruptcy
    Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian and Dream Hotel Group founder Sant Singh Chatwal with 355 West 16th Street in Manhattan NYC (Hyatt, Dream Hotel)
    Hyatt to acquire Dream Hotel Group for up to $300M
    Hyatt to acquire Dream Hotel Group for up to $300M
    City Council Member Robert Holden (Getty)
    Bill would expose Council members’ rent-stabilized status
    Bill would expose Council members’ rent-stabilized status
    Maefield Development's Mark Siffin and 20 Times Square (aka 701 Seventh Avenue) (Getty, Edition Hotels)
    Massive loan on Maefield’s 20 Times Square in trouble
    Massive loan on Maefield’s 20 Times Square in trouble
    From left: 608 Fifth Avenue, 22 North Loop Road, 38 West 36th Street (608 Fifth, Weiss/Manfredi, Morphosis, and Handel Architects, Apartments, Getty)
    Top 10 Manhattan loans: Big lending enters deep freeze
    Top 10 Manhattan loans: Big lending enters deep freeze
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.