“Goonies” fan snaps up treasured Oregon home

Famed property hit the market for $1.6M last month

National Weekend Edition
Dec. 10, 2022
By TRD Staff
368 38th Street in Astoria with Corey Feldman, Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan and Jeff Cohen from "The Goonies" (Realtor, Getty)

Goonies never say die and one movie fan’s dream of owning the house from “The Goonies” never died either.

An undisclosed buyer agreed to buy the home at 368 38th Street in Astoria, Ore., only weeks after it hit the market, the New York Post reported. The seller, Sandi Preston, was asking for $1.65 million, but the deal isn’t expected to close until the end of next month.

Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate held the listing.

Preston invested significant time and money into restoring the 1,900-square-foot, four-bedroom home. Preston was only considering selling to a fan of the 1980s coming-of-age adventure classic.

The anonymous buyer fit that bill. The homeowner told the Post that “dreams really do come true,” recalling playing “The Goonies” as a kid. The buyer also expressed excitement at living next to one of his childhood best friends, who shared a bond over the Richard Donner flick.

368 38th Street in Astoria (Realtor)

It’s not clear if the incoming homeowner will be as welcoming as Preston, who gave fans tours of the home from the film, which centered on a group of children searching for a pirate’s treasure to stop a developer from foreclosing on their home.

Sometimes, the attention on the home has been too much for the town. For the film’s 30th anniversary in 2015, heavy crowds forced Preston to close off the property and drape a tarp over part of the home.

A few years later, the town found its own way to deter visitors. The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce enacted a $100 parking fine in the neighborhood. The 37th anniversary of the film was much more subdued.

Classic cinema fans have other opportunities to own pieces of filmmaking real estate history. Last month, the Cleveland house from “A Christmas Story,” another 1980s movie, hit the market.

— Holden Walter-Warner




