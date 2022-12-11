Open Menu

Group advocates to strengthen the links in Texas’ blockchain industry

Measures introduced to bolster the encryption technology’s future

National Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 11, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)

(Getty)

Cryptocurrency may have seen better days, but many believe the technology that powers it still has a bright future.

A Texas group has provided recommendations to help the state grow its burgeoning blockchain industry, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

Texas Workgroup on Blockchain Matters — composed of members from state agencies, universities and the blockchain industry — provided about 20 measures to help strengthen the industry.

The recommendations include how the state should use the blockchain for commercial contracts, privacy, education and digital identity, as well as how to regulate blockchain-related businesses, the outlet reported. It also includes recommendations on providing tax incentives to further attract members of the blockchain community.

“I hope that this report is going to help to shine a light on things that we identified as key,” workgroup member Christopher Calicott told the outlet. “The report is really the first step and invites a great sharing of ideas.”

Texas — notably in Austin and in rural areas — has been the hub of significant blockchain activity, particularly since China banned cryptomining.

“It’s still quite early days (but) it’s definitely growing,” Calicott told the outlet. “If you’re a serious business player and you’re anywhere else and you’re thinking about participating in, for example, securing the bitcoin network, you’re definitely considering what the options might be in Texas.”

The nature of the industry requires education according to Calicott, hence the efforts of the workgroup, which hopes that at least some of its recommendations are taken up by lawmakers.

While prominent politicians such as Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott have expressed their support for the industry in the past, opponents say further investment in blockchain could stress the state’s power grid, as well as damage the environment.

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    blockchainCommercial DevelopmentTexas

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A map of the lake project proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions with Lake Restoration Solutions' founder and ceo Ryan Benson (Lake Restorations Solutions, Getty)
    Utah company to appeal state pulling plug on $6B lake proposal
    Utah company to appeal state pulling plug on $6B lake proposal
    David Vigliano; Chip and Joanna Gaines (Getty, Vigliano Associates)
    Literary agent sues Chip and Joanna Gaines
    Literary agent sues Chip and Joanna Gaines
    Icon's Jason Ballard (Jason Ballard via Twitter, Getty)
    Icon lands a $57M lunar construction deal with NASA
    Icon lands a $57M lunar construction deal with NASA
    A photo illustration of the proposed Lower Platte River Corridor (Getty, Plan Preserve Play NE)
    Nebraska lawmakers mull digging $1B recreation lake
    Nebraska lawmakers mull digging $1B recreation lake
    FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried and The Albany resort (Getty, Albany Bahamas)
    Inside Sam Bankman-Fried’s $300M Bahamian “fiefdom”
    Inside Sam Bankman-Fried’s $300M Bahamian “fiefdom”
    Signature's Joseph DePaolo (Getty, Signature)
    FTX crash could hit Signature’s multifamily lending
    FTX crash could hit Signature’s multifamily lending
    From left: Bel Invest's Maximillian Beltrame, Mast Capital's Camilo Miguel, and PMG's Ryan Shear (Getty; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Life after FTX: What happens to the crypto buyer pool now?
    Life after FTX: What happens to the crypto buyer pool now?
    Lennar's Stuart Miller (Lennar, Getty)
    Lennar, Icon 3D-printing venture a long-term play despite turbulent market
    Lennar, Icon 3D-printing venture a long-term play despite turbulent market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.