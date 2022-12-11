Open Menu

Movie producer’s Long Island mansion destroyed in blaze

Oren Aviv, who produced “National Treasure” movies, owned the 9,500-square-foot home

Dec.December 11, 2022 01:30 PM
By TRD Staff
(Southampton Fire Department)

 

Movie producer Oren Aviv’s $6.5 million Long Island mansion burned to the ground on Friday morning, NBC New York reported.

No one was in the 9,500-square foot home at 144 Edge of Woods Road in Southampton when the fire erupted, the outlet reported.

It took firefighters four hours to get the fire under control; no injuries were reported.

Officials said the home, which had nine bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, was a total loss.

(Zillow)

 

The incident remains under investigation.

The home, which sits on 2.7 acres, was built in 1920, according to Zillow.

Aviv is best known for having produced the “National Treasure” movies and “Hardcore Henry.”

— Ted Glanzer




